July 22 (Reuters) - Merchandise retailer Warehouse Group said on Monday it has received an approach from Australia-based private equity firm Adamantem Capital Partners to potentially buy its shares, while advising its shareholders that the approach did not constitute an "offer."

Warehouse's major shareholder, Stephen Tindall, who is also the company's founder, has joined Aussie investment manager Adamantem in considering a move to buy shares of the New Zealand-based retailer, the company said.

Tindall now holds about 28.3% of the company, according to LSEG data.

Warehouse said it advised its shareholders to not take any action because no offer or deal has taken place.

As of Friday's close, Warehouse's shares were trading at NZ$1.1600.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)