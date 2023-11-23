The Warehouse Group Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which operates as a general merchandise retailer. The Company's segments include The Warehouse, which is a general merchandise and apparel retailer with over 88 stores; Warehouse Stationery, which is a stationery retailer with over 67 stores in New Zealand; Noel Leeming, which is a consumer electronics and home appliances retailer with approximately 68 stores located throughout New Zealand; Torpedo7, which sells outdoor and sporting equipment through a range of Websites and operates over 25 stores located throughout New Zealand, and Other Group operations, which includes a property company, a chocolate factory and the residual cost of unallocated support office functions.

Sector Department Stores