The Warehouse Group Limited
WHS
NZWHSE0001S6
Department Stores
|1.690 NZD
|+1.20%
|-0.59%
|-35.00%
|Nov. 15
|Final dividend
|FA
|Nov. 15
|Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholders meeting certain conditions
|FA
Presenter SpeechErin Vercoe (Executives)Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. My name is Erin Vercoe, a...
The Warehouse Group Limited is a New Zealand-based company, which operates as a general merchandise retailer. The Company's segments include The Warehouse, which is a general merchandise and apparel retailer with over 88 stores; Warehouse Stationery, which is a stationery retailer with over 67 stores in New Zealand; Noel Leeming, which is a consumer electronics and home appliances retailer with approximately 68 stores located throughout New Zealand; Torpedo7, which sells outdoor and sporting equipment through a range of Websites and operates over 25 stores located throughout New Zealand, and Other Group operations, which includes a property company, a chocolate factory and the residual cost of unallocated support office functions.
Calendar
2024-03-18 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1.690NZD
Average target price
1.580NZD
Spread / Average Target
-6.51%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-35.00%
|347 M $
|+13.87%
|39 129 M $
|+7.99%
|10 636 M $
|-16.14%
|7 349 M $
|-15.68%
|6 629 M $
|+50.95%
|6 043 M $
|+41.28%
|3 916 M $
|+7.17%
|3 362 M $
|-23.40%
|3 126 M $
|-20.80%
|2 845 M $
