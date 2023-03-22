Warehouse : FY23 Interim Result Presentation Final

OUR TEAMS HAVE STEPPED UP WHEN IT MATTERS MOST

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the recent catastrophic Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, and particularly those who have lost loved ones or have seen their homes devastated. We are very proud of our own teams who have stepped up - serving our customers and distributing large quantities of goods and gift cards to those who really need them.

A special mention to our teams in Napier, Hastings, Tairāwhiti, Northland, Auckland and Coromandel whose resilience and teamwork has been nothing short of incredible in very difficult circumstances.

We would also like to thank our amazing customers who have donated $200,000 through the "Add $1" campaign to raise money for families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle - which we have matched from our community funds to raise a total of $400,000.