The Waterbase Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

The Waterbase Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 867.62 million compared to INR 879.05 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 867.62 million compared to INR 883.12 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 24.25 million compared to net income of INR 2.13 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.05 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,979.89 million compared to INR 1,677.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,997.96 million compared to INR 1,687.07 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 15.17 million compared to net income of INR 8.18 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.2 a year ago.