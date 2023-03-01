Advanced search
    WEIR   GB0009465807

THE WEIR GROUP PLC

(WEIR)
2023-03-01
2018.00 GBX   +6.27%
ADRs End Mostly Higher, Weir Group and Weibo Trade Actively
DJ
European Equities End First March Trading Day Mostly in Red; UK Closes Higher on Factory Activity Surprise
MT
FTSE 100 Closes Up After Lift From BOE's Bailey Rate Comments
DJ
ADRs End Mostly Higher, Weir Group and Weibo Trade Actively

03/01/2023 | 05:55pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 149.54. The European index increased 0.3% to 145.49, the Asian index rose 1.3% to 172.34, the Latin American index gained 2% to 190.43 and the emerging markets index was up 1.8% to 287.29.

Weir Group PLC and Weibo Corp. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Weir Group gained 6.6% after the U.K. engineering company said 2022 pretax profit rose, beating consensus, on higher revenue driven by strong order activity.

ADRs of Weibo dropped 7.5% after the Chinese social-media giant said revenue fell 27% in the recent quarter, dragged down by lower revenue from its main advertising and marketing business. Still, net profit rose 23% as cost-saving efforts boosted profitability.

ADRs of German conglomerate Siemens AG gained 1.4% after the company said it will set up a new company to house its motors and large-drives businesses as it looks to cash in on growing demand for more efficient electrification and energy consumption.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1754ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.44% 145.34 Delayed Quote.11.62%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 6.27% 2018 Delayed Quote.13.78%
WEIBO CORPORATION -7.54% 19.12 Delayed Quote.8.16%
