Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Weir Group PLC    WEIR   GB0009465807

THE WEIR GROUP PLC

(WEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/08 05:56:51 am
1803.25 GBX   +0.77%
05:43aGerman firm Friedrich Vorwerk plans IPO to expand in hydrogen market
RE
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon.com, Deliveroo, Crédit Suisse
03/04WEIR  : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Weir to Hold From Buy, Slashes PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German firm Friedrich Vorwerk plans IPO to expand in hydrogen market

03/08/2021 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - German energy infrastructure firm Friedrich Vorwerk plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the first quarter to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market, its biggest shareholder said on Monday.

The company, a subsidiary of industrial firm MBB, aims to raise about 90 million euros ($107 million) from newly issued shares as well as shares from existing owners.

The listing could value Friedrich Vorwerk at 800 million to 1 billion euros, three sources close to the deal said.

The company declined to comment on the valuation.

MBB said the hydrogen and electricity businesses were expected to benefit from "substantial investments in light of the clean energy transition."

Germany has started large-scale efforts to develop 'green' hydrogen, which is produced from water by electrolysis using renewable power generated by wind, solar and biomass.

The technology, which is also being pushed by the European Union, aims to develop alternative fuels for industry, energy, transport and other sectors as part of the country's decarbonisaton strategy to meet climate targets.

Vorwerk, in which MBB has a 66% stake, specializes in pipeline, cable and plant construction for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets. It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 58.6 million euros in 2020 on sales of 291.2 million euros.

Peers such as Neles, Alfa Laval and Weir trade at 14-15 times their core earnings. If Vorwerk secured a similar multiple, it would reap a 850 million euro valuation in a potential IPO.

Vorwerk would remain an owner-managed business, with Chief Executive Torben Kleinfeldt and MBB retaining a significant stake in the company, the statement said.

The remaining stakes in Vorwerk are owned by Irene Vorwerk, widow of the founder and Kleinfeldt.

Vorwerk has a sales pipeline with large potential order volumes from new underground electricity transport lines Suedlink, Suedostlink and Corridor A-Nord as well as a number of planned hydrogen electrolyser plants and pipelines.

Berenberg and Jefferies are organizing the deal with the help of Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

($1 = 0.8424 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFA LAVAL AB 1.81% 274.7 Delayed Quote.19.31%
MBB SE 4.63% 135.5 Delayed Quote.19.35%
NELES OYJ 2.17% 10.315 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 0.81% 1803.5 Delayed Quote.-10.05%
All news about THE WEIR GROUP PLC
05:43aGerman firm Friedrich Vorwerk plans IPO to expand in hydrogen market
RE
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon.com, Deliveroo, Crédit Suisse
03/04WEIR  : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Weir to Hold From Buy, Slashes PT
MT
03/02WEIR  : Shrinks Losses in 2020 by 61%, Maintains Dividend Suspension
MT
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lowe’s, Square, Softbank
02/18CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-K FYE December -54-
DJ
02/08WEIR  : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Weir Group To Overweight From Equalweight, Ups P..
MT
02/08Stock Futures Point to S&P 500 Extending Rally After Friday's Record Close
DJ
02/03CATERPILLAR  : Acquires weir oil and gas, launches spm oil & gas
AQ
02/02WEIR  : Completes $405 Million Sale of Oil, Gas Division to Caterpillar
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 084 M 2 878 M 2 878 M
Net income 2020 82,6 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 854 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 4 643 M 6 409 M 6 413 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart THE WEIR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Weir Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WEIR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 937,90 GBX
Last Close Price 1 789,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jon Stanton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Heasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Andrew Berry Non-Executive Chairman
Geetha Dabir Chief Technology Officer
Mary Jo Jacobi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WEIR GROUP PLC-10.05%6 409
ATLAS COPCO AB12.85%64 500
FANUC CORPORATION1.72%45 708
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.12%38 723
SANDVIK AB14.21%33 736
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.3.78%29 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ