(Alliance News) - Weir Group PLC on Thursday said it has acquired Swedish AI solutions developer SentianAI.

The London-based speciality chemicals and sustainable technology firm said the deal will expand its digital capabilities, and allow it to offer "enhanced productivity and sustainability offerings to customers".

SentianTechnologies AB, which trades as SentianAI, is based in Malmo, Sweden. Formed in 2016, it develops artificial intelligence algorithms that optimises performance in mineral processing by adapting to processes within a mine and providing continuous improvements.

Chief Executive Jon Stanton said: "Digital technology has an important role in helping address the challenges of declining ore grades, production efficiency, and CO2 emissions for our customers.

"SentianAI's advanced software solutions complement and will bridge our Synertrex and Motion Metrics technologies well. Together, these will enable us to provide holistic performance monitoring and optimisation for smart, efficient and sustainable mining. We welcome SentianAI's team of experts to Weir."

Weir did not disclose the price of the acquisition.

Weir shares were up 0.4% to 1,826.00 each on Thursday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.