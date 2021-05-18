Log in
    WEN   US95058W1009

THE WENDY'S COMPANY

(WEN)
National Foster Care Month: It's All About Family

05/18/2021 | 09:36am EDT
Learn how Wendy's is committed to helping find permanent, loving, adoptive families for children in foster care with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Square Deal Blog welcomes Kurt Kane, Wendy's President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer and proud member of the DTFA's Board of Trustees, back to the blog.

[5 minute read] You may wonder, or not know, why Wendy's® is involved with National Foster Care Month. It starts and ends with our belief in the importance of family - however you choose to define it and whatever it may look like for you - and Wendy's mission of making more family moments possible.

Have you ever paused to think about how it might feel to not have a family?

My wife Christine and I have been blessed with two beautiful children. When I'm not traveling, I put a block on my calendar so I can drive them to school. It might sound small, but I protect this time to talk with them, coach them up for the day or simply listen to whatever they want to share with dear old Dad.

The reality is many children waiting to be adopted from foster care don't have someone like this in their lives ― a parent to take them to school or activities, help them with their homework or give them a hug at night. This is their unfortunate reality, and I don't know about you, but I'd like to help ensure that more children can benefit from the support, love, and care that a forever family provides.

The good news is that our friends at the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) are working tirelessly to serve children in foster care with a deep focus on those children in need of a forever family who are most often overlooked.

As for Wendy's and our community of franchisees, we remain steadfast in raising awareness and critical funds for the DTFA.Our mutual founder, Dave Thomas, was brilliant. He knew that he could leverage his celebrity and Wendy's restaurants as a platform to shine a spotlight on this issue. Ultimately, his voice and advocacy laid the foundation and set the vision that every child would have a permanent home and a loving family.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 852 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 5 144 M 5 144 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 334
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Wendy's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 25,62 $
Last Close Price 23,24 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Peltz Non-Executive Chairman
J. Kevin Vasconi Chief Information Officer
Peter William May Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WENDY'S COMPANY6.02%5 144
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.97%172 874
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-3.98%37 485
YUM! BRANDS, INC.9.29%35 346
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.16%26 691
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.10.41%20 712