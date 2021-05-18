National Foster Care Month: It's All About Family

The Square Deal Blog welcomes Kurt Kane, Wendy's President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer and proud member of the DTFA's Board of Trustees, back to the blog.

[5 minute read] You may wonder, or not know, why Wendy's® is involved with National Foster Care Month. It starts and ends with our belief in the importance of family - however you choose to define it and whatever it may look like for you - and Wendy's mission of making more family moments possible.

Have you ever paused to think about how it might feel to not have a family?

My wife Christine and I have been blessed with two beautiful children. When I'm not traveling, I put a block on my calendar so I can drive them to school. It might sound small, but I protect this time to talk with them, coach them up for the day or simply listen to whatever they want to share with dear old Dad.

The reality is many children waiting to be adopted from foster care don't have someone like this in their lives ― a parent to take them to school or activities, help them with their homework or give them a hug at night. This is their unfortunate reality, and I don't know about you, but I'd like to help ensure that more children can benefit from the support, love, and care that a forever family provides.

The good news is that our friends at the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA) are working tirelessly to serve children in foster care with a deep focus on those children in need of a forever family who are most often overlooked.

As for Wendy's and our community of franchisees, we remain steadfast in raising awareness and critical funds for the DTFA.Our mutual founder, Dave Thomas, was brilliant. He knew that he could leverage his celebrity and Wendy's restaurants as a platform to shine a spotlight on this issue. Ultimately, his voice and advocacy laid the foundation and set the vision that every child would have a permanent home and a loving family.