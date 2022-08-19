Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Wendy's Company
  News
  Summary
    WEN   US95058W1009

THE WENDY'S COMPANY

(WEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
21.15 USD   -0.84%
05:26pWENDY : Response to CDC Statement
PU
08/17Wendy's to Implement New Restaurant Design Standard Starting This Fall
MT
08/17WENDY'S ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE NEW GLOBAL RESTAURANT DESIGN STANDARD : "Global Next Gen"
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Wendy : Response to CDC Statement

08/19/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
We are fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation of the regional E. coli outbreak reported in certain midwestern states. While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region. The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action. As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 082 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 4 501 M 4 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 667
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Wendy's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 21,15 $
Average target price 23,30 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Peltz Non-Executive Chairman
J. Kevin Vasconi Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Berner Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Corporate Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WENDY'S COMPANY-10.57%4 539
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.56%196 128
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-2.15%47 498
YUM BRANDS-15.06%33 562
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-5.90%19 678
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.47%18 302