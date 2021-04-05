Wendy : How to Build a Wendy's Franchise

Two experienced investors have traded in Wall Street for Main(e) Street. Neal Wadhwa and Aneil Lala, managing partners of Legacy Capital Partners, recently identified an opportunity to purchase ten Wendy's® restaurants in Maine and immediately pursued it.

Aneil and Neal spent the last 15 and nine years, respectively, covering the consumer and real estate sectors for principal investment groups; additionally, they have always taken a special interest in food companies because a number of their extended family members own franchises.

'We wanted to be the hands-on business owner rather than the arm's-length investor,' said Aneil. 'We have had the good fortune of being able to marry our experience evaluating the restaurant space with valuable insights from our families, and we have a deep network of advisors that we can lean on for guidance.'

The duo always had a soft spot for Wendy's growing up - often frequenting their local Wendy's for their go-to Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger meal - and have always been enamored by the brand. After considering opportunities with Wendy's for quite some time, the day came to establish a new franchise organization in Maine, purposely built on family and community.

The process for applying and being approved to join the Wendy's franchise system is no easy feat, and the thorough approval process is what ultimately validated Aneil and Neal's instinct that Wendy's focus on a strong culture and franchisee fit were paramount to their success.

'Wendy's has cracked the code for being consistently exceptional, and their vetting process reflects that,' Aneil noted. 'They have a long track record of preserving a true family atmosphere in everything they do, which resonates with our own philosophy and mission. The brand has caught lightning in a bottle, and it's our responsibility to uphold that success.'

