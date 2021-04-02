Wendy : Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting & Proxy Statement

The Wendy's Company

One Dave Thomas Boulevard Dublin, Ohio 43017

(614) 764-3100

April 1, 2021

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

You are cordially invited to join us at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of The Wendy's Company (the "Company"), which will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, we have adopted a completely virtual format for our Annual Meeting through a live webcast. We believe this format will provide a consistent experience to our stockholders and allow all stockholders to participate in the Annual Meeting regardless of location. At our virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders who held shares as of the record date, March 22, 2021, will be able to attend and participate. Please visit www.proxydocs.com/WENfor more details. The Board of Directors and management hope that you will be able to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. The business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting is described in the Notice of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement (the "Proxy Statement").

Please be advised that prior registration at www.proxydocs.com/WENis required to attend and participate in

the virtual Annual Meeting. Upon completing your registration (which will require the control number included in your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials) you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access, submit questions and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

We encourage you to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. For further information on how to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please see "Additional Details Regarding the Annual Meeting" on page 6 of the Proxy Statement. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Please promptly cast your vote by completing and returning your proxy card in the enclosed envelope or to the address indicated on your proxy card or voting instruction form. You may also cast your vote by telephone or via the Internet as described in the instructions included with your proxy materials. If you attend the virtual Annual Meeting and wish to vote your shares electronically during the virtual Annual Meeting, you may revoke your previously submitted proxy as explained in the Proxy Statement.

Thank you for your continued support and investment in The Wendy's Company.

Sincerely,

TODD A. PENEGOR

President and Chief Executive Officer