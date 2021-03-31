Log in
THE WENDY'S COMPANY

THE WENDY'S COMPANY

(WEN)
03/31 02:16:07 pm
20.28 USD   -0.78%
02:01pWENDY  : Spiciest Roasts from Roast Day 2021
PU
07:57aCRUNCH TIME : Fast-food chains look to keep food crisp as deliveries soar
RE
03/26WENDY  : Up Your Drive Thru Coffee Game With Wendy's Iced Coffee
PU
Wendy : Spiciest Roasts from Roast Day 2021

03/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Feel the burn with Wendy's spiciest Twitter roasts from National Roast Day 2021.

You probably know by now that we created a totally real national holiday on Twitter called National Roast Day, and that we've been celebrating since 2018. Every year we invite our fans to get roasted by @Wendys, and it doesn't disappoint. And while we take our food seriously, we take ourselves a little less seriously. This year National Roast Day fell on February 11th and if ya missed it, here are some of the spiciest roasts from the holiday.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 18:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 810 M - -
Net income 2021 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 4 575 M 4 575 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 334
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Wendy's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 24,52 $
Last Close Price 20,44 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Peltz Non-Executive Chairman
J. Kevin Vasconi Chief Information Officer
Joseph A. Levato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WENDY'S COMPANY-6.75%4 575
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION4.85%167 739
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.1.41%39 580
YUM! BRANDS, INC.1.11%32 937
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.2.70%24 648
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.36%20 021
