May 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as the hamburger chain grappled with stiff competition amid supply and labor constraints that have hit the restaurant industry.

U.S. same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 2.28% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)