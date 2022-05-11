Wendy's misses U.S. same-store sales estimates on stiff competition

May 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co missed Wall Street
estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on
Wednesday, as the hamburger chain grappled with increased
competition amid supply and labor constraints that have hit the
restaurant industry.
Restaurants across the United States have been struggling to
staff their outlets adequately amid a tight labor market, which
led to a decline in Domino's Pizza Inc and Yum Brands'
Pizza Hut quarterly sales.
Wendy's has also been facing rising competition from rival
fast-food chains including McDonald's and Yum Brands,
who have doubled down on marketing and launched new menu items
to attract more customers.
For Wendy's, U.S. same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first
quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts' average estimate
for a 2.28% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Total revenue rose to $488.6 million from $460.2 million a
year earlier, also missing estimates of $496.9 million.
Net income fell to $37.4 million, or 17 cents per share,
from $41.4 million, or 18 cents per share.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)