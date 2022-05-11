Log in
Wendy's misses U.S. same-store sales estimates on stiff competition

05/11/2022 | 07:08am EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as the hamburger chain grappled with increased competition amid supply and labor constraints that have hit the restaurant industry.

Restaurants across the United States have been struggling to staff their outlets adequately amid a tight labor market, which led to a decline in Domino's Pizza Inc and Yum Brands' Pizza Hut quarterly sales.

Wendy's has also been facing rising competition from rival fast-food chains including McDonald's and Yum Brands, who have doubled down on marketing and launched new menu items to attract more customers.

For Wendy's, U.S. same-store sales rose 1.1% in the first quarter ended April 3, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 2.28% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Total revenue rose to $488.6 million from $460.2 million a year earlier, also missing estimates of $496.9 million.

Net income fell to $37.4 million, or 17 cents per share, from $41.4 million, or 18 cents per share.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 097 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 3 899 M 3 899 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 9 667
Free-Float 41,9%
