West Indian Tobacco : 07 Feb 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Notice of Appointment of Deputy Chairman

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

APPOINTMENT OF A DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (the Company) is pleased to advise that Ms Ingrid L-A Lashley was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from the 1st February, 2022.

Ms Lashley is an accountant with over thirty years extensive experience in finance, banking and accounting. Ms Lashley is a governance professional who is an independent director and is also the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors congratulates Ms Lashley on this appointment and looks forward to her continued stewardship.

This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64(1)(b) of the Securities Act (2012).

By Order of the Board

Kathryn Abdulla

Company Secretary

01st February, 2022

CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD

CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO