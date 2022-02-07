Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCO   TTP985721039

THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED

(WCO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Indian Tobacco : 07 Feb 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Notice of Appointment of Deputy Chairman

02/07/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

APPOINTMENT OF A DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (the Company) is pleased to advise that Ms Ingrid L-A Lashley was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from the 1st February, 2022.

Ms Lashley is an accountant with over thirty years extensive experience in finance, banking and accounting. Ms Lashley is a governance professional who is an independent director and is also the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors congratulates Ms Lashley on this appointment and looks forward to her continued stewardship.

This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64(1)(b) of the Securities Act (2012).

By Order of the Board

Kathryn Abdulla

Company Secretary

01st February, 2022

CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD

CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED A member of the British American Tobacco Group

Disclaimer

West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED
08:10aWEST INDIAN TOBACCO : 07 Feb 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – ..
PU
2021The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on November 29, 202..
CI
2021The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021the West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
2021West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Has Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on August 3..
CI
2021The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
2021The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Announces Final Dividend, Payable on May 28, 20..
CI
2021The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter..
CI
2020West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 23 November ..
CI
2020The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 900 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 410 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
Net cash 2020 446 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 4,35%
Capitalization 6 586 M 975 M 975 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 9,45x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Laurent Meffre Managing Director
Isha P. Reuben-Theodore Executive Director & Head-Finance
Anthony E. Phillip Chairman
Danielle F. Chow Executive Director
Ranjit R. Jeewan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED-8.56%975
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.5.91%91 505
ITC LIMITED7.45%38 686
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-0.09%35 731
KT&G CORPORATION-1.01%8 086
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-1.04%7 708