West Indian Tobacco : 17 Mar 2023 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (Summary)

Opinion

The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, the summary statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and related notes, are derived from the audited financial statements of West Indian Tobacco Company Limited ("the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Summary Financial Statements

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and our report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and our report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to that date of our report on the audited financial statements.