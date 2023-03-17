Advanced search
    WCO   TTP985721039

THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED

(WCO)
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
17.03 TTD   -0.99%
06:57pWest Indian Tobacco : 17 Mar 2023 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (Summary)
PU
2022West Indian Tobacco : 27 Oct 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Notice of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
2022West Indian Tobacco : 27 Oct 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
PU
West Indian Tobacco : 17 Mar 2023 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022 (Summary)

03/17/2023 | 06:57pm EDT
AUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited

Opinion

The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at December 31, 2022, the summary statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and related notes, are derived from the audited financial statements of West Indian Tobacco Company Limited ("the Company") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Summary Financial Statements

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by the International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and our report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and our report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to that date of our report on the audited financial statements.

Management's Responsibility for the Summary Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements in accordance with IFRS and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements are consistent, in all material respects, with the audited financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing (ISA) 810 (Revised), "Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements."

The Audited Financial Statements and Our Report

Thereon

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our report dated March 14, 2023. That KPMG

report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Chartered Accountants Savannah East

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional

11 Queen's Park East

judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the

March 14, 2023

financial statements for the current period.

AUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

In a year of varied internal and external challenges, West Indian Tobacco has recorded Profit Before Taxation of $379 million (2021: $537 million) and Profit for the Year at $262 million (2021: $379 million). Total Comprehensive Income for the Year of $251 million was negatively impacted by an actuarial loss following the re-measurement of retirement and post-employment benefit obligations.

The business environment continued to present changes in consumption patterns, which, coupled with the issue of the increased presence of suspected illicit products, has adversely impacted revenue. The Company remains a net earner of foreign exchange by virtue of its activity in foreign markets. We will continue to expand our product offering to widen the options available to our customers and build the Lucky Strike family.

Directors will recommend to shareholders, a final dividend payment of $0.26 per share at the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 25th April 2023. When added to the interim dividends of $0.72, this would result in a total dividend of $0.98 per share for 2022. The dividend yield is 4.5%.

If approved, the final dividend will be paid on 25 May 2023 to shareholders of record at close of business on 08 May 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 09 and 10 May 2023 for the processing of transfers.

Ingrid Lashley

Chairman

14 March 2023

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

AUDITED

Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

31.12.22

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.21

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Revenue

175,190

241,772

724,090

852,251

Cost of sales

(67,187)

(59,807)

(226,290)

(207,461)

Gross profit

108,003

181,965

497,800

644,790

Distribution costs

(8,992)

(3,193)

(14,653)

(9,931)

Administrative expenses

(21,617)

(20,334)

(72,516)

(73,629)

Other operating expenses

(3,967)

(4,043)

(32,671)

(23,838)

Operating profit

73,427

154,395

377,960

537,392

Finance income

776

22

1,277

116

Finance cost

(123)

(146)

(254)

(296)

Profit before taxation

74,080

154,271

378,983

537,212

Taxation

(21,050)

(45,466)

(117,403)

(158,183)

Profit for the year

53,030

108,805

261,580

379,029

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss

Re-measurement of retirement and

post-employment benefit obligations

(806)

13,400

(15,029)

13,305

Related Tax

242

(4,019)

4,509

(3,991)

Other comprehensive

income - net of tax

(564)

9,381

(10,520)

9,314

Total comprehensive

income for the year

52,466

118,186

251,060

388,343

Earnings per ordinary share

$0.21

$0.43

$1.04

$1.50

Dividends per ordinary share

$0.20

$0.41

$0.98

$1.42

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Deferred income tax asset

Retirement benefit asset

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Taxation recoverable

Cash and cash equivalents

Total assets

EQUITY

Share capital

Revaluation surplus

Retained earnings

Total equity

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liability Retirement benefit obligation

Post-employment medical benefit obligation Lease liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Due to parent company

Dividends payable

Lease liabilities

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

AUDITED AUDITED 31.12.22 31.12.21

TT$'000 TT$'000

283,503 264,337

9,017 466

  • 3,344
    292,520 268,147

85,298 50,643

124,277 126,877

4,969 4,917

276,372 368,496

490,916 550,933

783,436 819,080

42,120 42,120

57,986 58,936

352,113 499,283

452,219 600,339

41,726 43,708

5,969-

4,867 5,028

3,986 535

56,548 49,271

124,701 123,547

100,854 2,023

47,617 43,360

1,497 540

274,669 169,470

331,217 218,741

783,436 819,080

Share

Revaluation

Retained

Shareholders'

Capital

Surplus

Earnings

Equity

Audited Year Ended

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

31 December 2022

Balance at 1 January 2022

42,120

58,936

499,283

600,339

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

261,580

261,580

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of retirement and

post-employment benefit

obligations - net of tax

-

-

(10,520)

(10,520)

Depreciation transfer on buildings

- net of tax

-

(950)

950

-

Transactions with owners

Dividends

-

-

(399,180)

(399,180)

Balance at 31 December 2022

42,120

57,986

352,113

452,219

Audited Year ended

31 December 2021

Balance at 1 January 2021

42,120

59,886

475,456

577,462

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

379,029

379,029

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of retirement and

post-employment benefit

obligations - net of tax

-

-

9,314

9,314

Depreciation transfer on buildings

- net of tax

-

(950)

950

-

Transactions with owners

Dividends

-

-

(365,466)

(365,466)

Balance at 31 December 2021

42,120

58,936

499,283

600,339

Ingrid Lashley

Raoul Glynn

Chairman

Managing Director

AUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

AUDITED

AUDITED

Year

Year

Ended

Ended

31.12.22

31.12.21

TT$'000

TT$'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxation

378,983

537,212

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

14,388

14,968

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

89

30

Net decrease in retirement and other post-employment

benefit obligations excluding actuarial losses

(5,877)

(9,146)

Interest income

(1,277)

(116)

Interest expense

254

296

Operating profit before working capital changes

386,560

543,244

Changes in working capital:

Increase in inventories

(34,655)

(3,727)

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

2,600

(76,059)

Increase in trade and other payables

678

11,378

Increase/(decrease) in due to parent company

98,831

(5,325)

Cash generated from operating activities

454,014

469,511

Interest paid

(254)

(296)

Taxation paid

(117,766)

(156,028)

Net cash from operating activities

335,994

313,187

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33,643)

(29,572)

Interest received

1,277

116

Net cash used in investing activities

(32,366)

(29,456)

CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid

(394,920)

(362,752)

Lease payments

(832)

(404)

Net cash used in financing activities

(395,752)

(363,156)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(92,124)

(79,425)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

368,496

447,921

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

AT END OF YEAR

276,372

368,496

Represented by:

Cash at bank and in hand

276,372

368,496

276,372

368,496

Note 4: Segment Information

Primary reporting format - geographical segment

Domestic

CARICOM

Unallocated

Total

& Non-

CARICOM

Year ended 31 December 2022

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Revenue

590,330

133,760

-

724,090

Gross Profit

472,890

24,910

-

497,800

Profit for the year includes:

- Depreciation

-

-

(14,388)

(14,388)

Year ended 31 December 2021

Revenue

748,482

103,769

-

852,251

Gross Profit

630,484

14,306

-

644,790

Profit for the year includes:

- Depreciation

-

-

(14,968)

(14,968)

Total Segment assets

31 December 2022

131,910

77,665

573,861

783,436

31 December 2021

135,709

41,811

641,560

819,080

Total segment assets include

additions to property,

plant and equipment as follows:

31 December 2022

-

-

33,643

33,643

31 December 2021

-

-

29,572

29,572

The Company is organised and managed on the basis of two geographic regions, namely the Domestic market and the CARICOM market. During 2022, the Company was also contracted as a contingent supplier to a Non-CARICOM market. The Non-CARICOM market was included with the CARICOM market. These are the reportable segments for the Company as they form the focus of the Company's internal reporting systems and are the basis used by the Managing Director and the local management team, as the chief operating decision makers, for assessing performance and allocating resources.

The Company is a single product business providing cigarettes. While the Company has clearly differentiated brands, segmentation among a wide portfolio of brands is not part of the regular internally reported financial information.

Primary reporting format - geographical segment

With the exception of the Domestic market, no other individual country within the CARICOM market contributes more than 10% of total revenue. Information is analysed by segment only where relevant and applicable. Where there is no logical allocation basis, items have been disclosed as unallocated. All the Company's non-current assets are located in Trinidad and Tobago. Revenues from two customers of the Company's Domestic segment represented approximately $587,013,776 (2021: $748,000,000) of the Company's total revenues. This consists of a 50% split between the two companies.

NOTES TO THE SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Note 1: General Information

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Corner Eastern Main Road and Mount D'Or Road, Champs Fleurs, Trinidad, West Indies. It is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. Its ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco p.l.c., a company registered in the United Kingdom.

The principal business activities of the Company are the manufacture and sale of cigarettes.

This summary financial information was approved for issue on March 14, 2023.

Note 2: Basis of Preparation

This summary financial information for the year ended 31 December 2022, has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS34), 'Interim Financial Reporting' as well as the requirements of the Securities Act 2012 which goes beyond IAS 34. The summary interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Note 3: Significant Accounting Policies

These financial statements have been prepared under

the

historical

cost

convention, as

modified

by the

revaluation

of land

and

buildings

and

in

accordance

with

International

Financial

Reporting

Standards

(IFRS).

The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as described in those annual financial statements, with the exception of taxes on income in the interim periods, are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.

Note 5: Related Party Transactions

Sale of goods and services:

Sale of goods - related parties

Recharge of services - related parties

Purchase of goods and services:

Purchase of goods - related parties

Purchase of services - related parties

Purchase of services - parent company

Year end balances arising from sales/purchases of goods and services:

Receivables from related parties

Payables to related parties

Payables to parent company

Key management compensation

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits Post-retirement medical obligations Post-retirement benefits

Note 6: Capital Commitments

Authorised and contracted for, and not provided for in the financial statements

Note 7: Contingent Liabilities

Customs & immigration bonds

Note 8: Dividends Paid On Ordinary Shares Final dividend - prior year

Second interim dividend

Third interim dividend

31.12.22 31.12.21

TT$'000 TT$'000

133,760

103,769

23,817

22,470

70,598

45,040

32,934

40,638

37,879

37,720

29,866

26,437

38,194

20,362

100,854

2,023

8,543

7,010

5

3

368

185

7,032

15,012

24,930

22,930

217,221

192,067

98,561

98,561

83,398

74,838

399,180

365,466

The Full Audited Financial Statements will be made available in the

2022 Annual Report, which will be available for viewing or downloading at

www.westindiantobacco.com from 03 April 2023.

A final dividend in respect of 2022 of $0.26 cents per share (2021: $0.70 cents per share) amounting

to $65,707,000 (2021: $176,904,000) is to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2023. If approved, the total dividend for the year will be $0.98, 31% lower than the dividend distribution of $1.42 with respect to 2021.

Disclaimer

West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
