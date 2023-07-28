INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited
August 08, 2023
-
Ex-dividend Date
August 10, 2023
-
Record Date
August 29, 2023
-
Payment Date
Interim Dividend
-
$0.26 per share
July 28th, 2023
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
