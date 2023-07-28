INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited

August 08, 2023

-

Ex-dividend Date

August 10, 2023

-

Record Date

August 29, 2023

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

$0.26 per share

July 28th, 2023

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

