The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Company operates in two geographic regions, namely the Domestic market and the CARICOM market. The Company is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited. The Company's plant supplies over 26 brands in approximately 166 stock keeping units (SKU's) both to the local Trinidad and Tobago market, and regionally to 16 CARICOM Members and Associate countries. These include Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands. The Company distribute through third party distribution to approximately 7000 outlets around Trinidad and Tobago. Its local product portfolio is made up of four brands, Dunhill, DuMaurier and Broadway and Mt.d?or in 17 stock keeping units.

Sector Tobacco