NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Directors have approved an Interim Dividend of Twenty-six cents ($0.26) per ordinary share payable on the 29th August 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 10th August 2023.

RECORD DATE AND

CLOSING OF REGISTER

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Companies Act (Chap. 81:01) the Directors have fixed 10th August 2023 as the Record Date for payment of an Interim Dividend.

The Transfer Book and Register of Members will be closed on 11th and 14th August 2023 for processing of transfers to facilitate payment of this Dividend.

By Order of the Board

Kathryn Abdulla

Secretary

28th July 2023

CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD

CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO