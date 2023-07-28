NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Directors have approved an Interim Dividend of Twenty-six cents ($0.26) per ordinary share payable on the 29th August 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 10th August 2023.
RECORD DATE AND
CLOSING OF REGISTER
Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Companies Act (Chap. 81:01) the Directors have fixed 10th August 2023 as the Record Date for payment of an Interim Dividend.
The Transfer Book and Register of Members will be closed on 11th and 14th August 2023 for processing of transfers to facilitate payment of this Dividend.
By Order of the Board
Kathryn Abdulla
Secretary
28th July 2023
CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD
CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED A member of the British American Tobacco Group
