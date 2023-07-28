NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (the Company) advises that Mr Luis Verenzuela was appointed a Director of the Company with effect from 26th July 2023.
Mr Verenzuela has 24 years of experience working with the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group. Mr Verenzuela is currently the Area Operations Director for Latin America North.
This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act, 2012.
By Order of the Board
Kathryn Abdulla
Secretary
28th July 2023
CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD
CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
THE WEST INDIAN TOBACCO COMPANY LIMITED A member of the British American Tobacco Group
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 17:44:03 UTC.