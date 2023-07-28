NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (the Company) advises that Mr Luis Verenzuela was appointed a Director of the Company with effect from 26th July 2023.

Mr Verenzuela has 24 years of experience working with the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group. Mr Verenzuela is currently the Area Operations Director for Latin America North.

This Notice is published pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act, 2012.

By Order of the Board

Kathryn Abdulla

Secretary

28th July 2023

CORNER EASTERN MAIN ROAD AND MT D'OR ROAD

CHAMPS FLEURS, TRINIDAD & TOBAGO