UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited recorded a Profit Before Tax of $144.4 million over the six-month period ended 30th June 2023 with an improved profit performance in the second quarter, providing an increase of 105% over the previous quarter. The year-to-date performance however, represents a decrease of $80.7 million or 36% over the corresponding period last year.
The second quarter recorded growth trends in both domestic and export volume, which is reflected in a 46% increase in Net Turnover over the first quarter. This provides assurance that recent investments in the transformation of the portfolio is positively changing the landscape while continuing to deliver value for money via new customer experiences, innovation and consistency in quality.
Work continues apace with a renewed focus on distribution of products to ensure that wherever there is demand for our products, they are available, on time and in full, and delivered via a best-in-class route to market model. We see this as our responsibility as the major local manufacturer, which will ensure the continued sustainability of operations and the well-being of our valued employees as we continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.
This mid-year performance is in keeping with a prudent approach to an ever-changing operating environment. Directors have recommended an interim dividend of $0.26 per ordinary share which will be paid on 29 August 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 10 August 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 11 and 14 August 2023 for the processing of transfers.
Ingrid L-A Lashley
Chairman
26 July 2023
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
30.06.23
30.06.22
31.12.22
ASSETS
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
281,454
269,297
283,503
Deferred income tax asset
11,496
8,294
9,017
Retirement benefit asset
285
-
-
293,235
277,591
292,520
Current assets
Inventories
76,587
57,581
85,298
Trade and other receivables
116,781
140,505
124,277
Taxation recoverable
255
4,917
4,969
Cash and cash equivalents
205,767
314,035
276,372
399,390
517,038
490,916
Total assets
692,625
794,629
783,436
EQUITY
Share capital
42,120
42,120
42,120
Revaluation surplus
57,508
58,459
57,986
Retained earnings
393,906
474,025
352,113
Total equity
493,534
574,604
452,219
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income tax liability
43,711
43,074
41,726
Retirement benefit obligation
-
5,913
5,969
Post-employment medical benefit obligation
4,590
4,764
4,867
Lease liabilities
4,531
784
3,986
52,832
54,535
56,548
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
70,327
118,281
124,701
Due to parent company
37,174
-
100,854
Dividends payable
37,305
46,456
47,617
Lease liabilities
1,453
753
1,497
146,259
165,490
274,669
Total liabilities
199,091
220,025
331,217
Total equity and liabilities
692,625
794,629
783,436
Ingrid L-A Lashley
Raoul Glynn
Chairman
Managing Director
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
30.06.23
30.06.22
30.06.23
30.06.22
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Revenue
182,047
182,147
306,961
384,202
Cost of sales
(65,104)
(52,198)
(116,608)
(104,991)
Gross profit
116,943
129,949
190,353
279,211
Distribution costs
(2,759)
(2,386)
(4,488)
(3,488)
Administrative expenses
(16,195)
(17,985)
(32,830)
(31,526)
Other operating expenses
(2,182)
(13,800)
(10,852)
(19,181)
Operating profit
95,807
95,778
142,183
225,016
Finance income
1,289
133
2,422
180
Finance cost
(127)
(52)
(237)
(90)
Profit before taxation
96,969
95,859
144,368
225,106
Taxation
(28,836)
(35,566)
(42,199)
(72,765)
Profit for the period
68,133
60,293
102,169
152,341
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified
to profit or loss
Re-measurement of retirement
and post-employment benefit
obligations
6,936
(14,223)
6,936
(14,223)
Related tax
(2,081)
4,267
(2,081)
4,267
Other comprehensive
income - net of tax
4,855
(9,956)
4,855
(9,956)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
72,988
50,337
107,024
142,385
Earnings per ordinary share
$0.27
$0.24
$0.40
$0.60
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share
Revaluation
Retained
Shareholders'
Capital
Surplus
Earnings
Equity
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000
Unaudited Six Months Ended
30 June 2023
Balance at 1 January 2023
42,120
57,986
352,113
452,219
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
102,169
102,169
Other comprehensive income
Re-measurement of retirement and
post-employment benefit obligations
- net of tax
-
-
4,855
4,855
Depreciation transfer on buildings
- net of tax
-
(478)
478
-
Transactions with owners
Dividends
-
-
(65,709)
(65,709)
Balance at 30 June 2023
42,120
57,508
393,906
493,534
Unaudited Six Months Ended
30 June 2022
Balance at 1 January 2022
42,120
58,936
499,283
600,339
Comprehensive income
Profit for the period
-
-
152,341
152,341
Other comprehensive income
Re-measurement of retirement and
post-employment benefit obligations
- net of tax
-
-
(9,956)
(9,956)
Depreciation transfer on buildings
- net of tax
-
(477)
477
-
Transactions with owners
Dividends
-
-
(168,120)
(168,120)
Balance at 30 June 2022
42,120
58,459
474,025
574,604
SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
30.06.23
30.06.22
TT$'000
TT$'000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxation
144,368
225,106
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
8,531
7,168
Net decrease/(increase) in retirement and other post-employment
benefit obligations excluding actuarial losses
405
(8,574)
Interest income
(2,422)
(180)
Interest expense
237
90
Operating profit before working capital changes
151,119
223,610
Changes in working capital:
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
8,711
(6,938)
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
7,496
(13,628)
Decrease in trade and other payables
(46,891)
(5,130)
Decrease in due to parent company
(63,680)
-
Cash generated from operating activities
56,755
197,914
Tax refund received
4,279
-
Interest paid
(237)
(90)
Taxation paid
(49,165)
(75,778)
Net cash from operating activities
11,632
122,046
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(6,482)
(12,129)
Interest received
(237)
180
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,719)
(11,949)
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid
(76,019)
(165,020)
Lease payments
501
462
Net cash used in financing activities
(75,518)
(164,558)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(70,605)
(54,461)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
276,372
368,496
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
205,767
314,035
Represented by:
Note 4: Segment Information
Primary reporting format - geographical segment
Domestic
CARICOM &
Unallocated
Total
Non-CARICOM
TT$'000
TT$'000
TT$'000 TT$'000
Six months ended 30 June 2023
Revenue
239,372
67,589
-
306,961
Gross Profit
184,274
6,079
-
190,353
Profit for the period includes:
Depreciation
-
-
(8,531)
(8,531)
Six months ended 30 June 2022
Revenue
327,314
56,888
-
384,202
Gross Profit
270,506
8,705
-
279,211
Profit for the period includes:
Depreciation
-
-
(7,168)
(7,168)
Total segment assets
30 June 2023
117,184
76,686
498,755
692,625
30 June 2022
154,165
54,672
585,792
794,629
Total segment assets include
additions to property, plant and
equipment as follows:
30 June 2023
-
-
6,482
6,482
30 June 2022
-
-
12,129
12,129
The Company is organised and managed on the basis of two geographic regions, namely the Domestic market and the CARICOM market. During 2022, the Company was also contracted as a contingent supplier to a Non-CARICOM market. The Non-CARICOM market was included with the CARICOM market. These are the reportable segments for the Company as they form the focus of the Company's internal reporting systems and are the basis used by the Managing Director and the local management team, as the chief operating decision makers, for assessing performance and allocating resources.
The Company is a single product business providing cigarettes. While the Company has clearly differentiated brands, segmentation among a wide portfolio of brands is not part of the regular internally reported financial information.
Primary reporting format - geographical segment
With the exception of the Domestic market, no other individual country within the CARICOM market contributes more than 10% of total revenue. Information is analysed by segment only where relevant and applicable. Where there is no logical allocation basis, items have been disclosed as unallocated.
All the Company's non-current assets are located in Trinidad and Tobago. Revenues from two customers of the Company's Domestic segment represented approximately $239,372,000 (2022: $327,314,000) of the Company's total revenues. This consists of a 50% split between the two companies.
Cash at bank and in hand
97,509
172,069
Short-term deposits
108,258
141,966
205,767
314,035
NOTES TO THE SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Note 1: General Information
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Corner Eastern Main Road and Mount D'Or Road, Champs Fleurs, Trinidad, West Indies. It is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. Its ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco p.l.c., a company registered in the United Kingdom.
The principal business activities of the Company are the manufacture and sale of cigarettes.
This summary financial information was approved for issue on July 26, 2023.
Note 2: Basis of Preparation
This summary financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS34), 'Interim Financial Reporting' as well as the requirements of the Securities Act 2012 which goes beyond IAS 34. The summary interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Note 3: Significant Accounting Policies
These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of land and buildings and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Note 5: Related Party Transactions
Sale of goods and services:
Sale of goods - related parties
Recharge of services - related parties
Purchase of goods and services:
Purchase of goods - related parties
Purchase of services - related parties
Purchase of services - parent company
Period end balances arising from sales/purchases of goods and services:
Receivables from related parties
Payables to related parties
Key management compensation
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits Post-retirement medical obligations Post-retirement benefits
Note 6: Capital Commitments
Authorised and contracted for, and not provided for in the financial statements
Note 7: Contingent Liabilities
Customs & immigration bonds
Note 8: Dividends Paid/Payable On Ordinary Shares
Final dividend - prior year
Interim dividend
30.06.23 30.06.22
TT$'000 TT$'000
67,589
56,888
15,971
7,619
24,934
28,455
28,117
29,371
6,132
8,796
29,289
21,787
20,630
31,253
4,968
4,132
3
2
184
93
3,134
1,363
24,930
22,930
65,707
176,904
65,707
98,561
131,414
275,465
The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as described in those annual financial statements, with the exception of taxes on income in the interim periods, which are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.
An interim dividend of $0.26 per share (2022: $0.39 per share) was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2023, and will be paid on 29 August 2022 to shareholders of record as at 10 August 2022. This interim dividend, amounting to $65,707,200 (2022: $98,560,800) has not been recognised in these interim financial statements. It will be recognised in shareholders' equity in the year to 31 December 2023.
