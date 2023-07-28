CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited recorded a Profit Before Tax of $144.4 million over the six-month period ended 30th June 2023 with an improved profit performance in the second quarter, providing an increase of 105% over the previous quarter. The year-to-date performance however, represents a decrease of $80.7 million or 36% over the corresponding period last year.

The second quarter recorded growth trends in both domestic and export volume, which is reflected in a 46% increase in Net Turnover over the first quarter. This provides assurance that recent investments in the transformation of the portfolio is positively changing the landscape while continuing to deliver value for money via new customer experiences, innovation and consistency in quality.

Work continues apace with a renewed focus on distribution of products to ensure that wherever there is demand for our products, they are available, on time and in full, and delivered via a best-in-class route to market model. We see this as our responsibility as the major local manufacturer, which will ensure the continued sustainability of operations and the well-being of our valued employees as we continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.

This mid-year performance is in keeping with a prudent approach to an ever-changing operating environment. Directors have recommended an interim dividend of $0.26 per ordinary share which will be paid on 29 August 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 10 August 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 11 and 14 August 2023 for the processing of transfers.

Ingrid L-A Lashley

Chairman

26 July 2023

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED UNAUDITED AUDITED 30.06.23 30.06.22 31.12.22 ASSETS TT$'000 TT$'000 TT$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 281,454 269,297 283,503 Deferred income tax asset 11,496 8,294 9,017 Retirement benefit asset 285 - - 293,235 277,591 292,520 Current assets Inventories 76,587 57,581 85,298 Trade and other receivables 116,781 140,505 124,277 Taxation recoverable 255 4,917 4,969 Cash and cash equivalents 205,767 314,035 276,372 399,390 517,038 490,916 Total assets 692,625 794,629 783,436 EQUITY Share capital 42,120 42,120 42,120 Revaluation surplus 57,508 58,459 57,986 Retained earnings 393,906 474,025 352,113 Total equity 493,534 574,604 452,219 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liability 43,711 43,074 41,726 Retirement benefit obligation - 5,913 5,969 Post-employment medical benefit obligation 4,590 4,764 4,867 Lease liabilities 4,531 784 3,986 52,832 54,535 56,548 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 70,327 118,281 124,701 Due to parent company 37,174 - 100,854 Dividends payable 37,305 46,456 47,617 Lease liabilities 1,453 753 1,497 146,259 165,490 274,669 Total liabilities 199,091 220,025 331,217 Total equity and liabilities 692,625 794,629 783,436