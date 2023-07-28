UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited recorded a Profit Before Tax of $144.4 million over the six-month period ended 30th June 2023 with an improved profit performance in the second quarter, providing an increase of 105% over the previous quarter. The year-to-date performance however, represents a decrease of $80.7 million or 36% over the corresponding period last year.

The second quarter recorded growth trends in both domestic and export volume, which is reflected in a 46% increase in Net Turnover over the first quarter. This provides assurance that recent investments in the transformation of the portfolio is positively changing the landscape while continuing to deliver value for money via new customer experiences, innovation and consistency in quality.

Work continues apace with a renewed focus on distribution of products to ensure that wherever there is demand for our products, they are available, on time and in full, and delivered via a best-in-class route to market model. We see this as our responsibility as the major local manufacturer, which will ensure the continued sustainability of operations and the well-being of our valued employees as we continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.

This mid-year performance is in keeping with a prudent approach to an ever-changing operating environment. Directors have recommended an interim dividend of $0.26 per ordinary share which will be paid on 29 August 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 10 August 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed on 11 and 14 August 2023 for the processing of transfers.

Ingrid L-A Lashley

Chairman

26 July 2023

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

30.06.23

30.06.22

31.12.22

ASSETS

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

281,454

269,297

283,503

Deferred income tax asset

11,496

8,294

9,017

Retirement benefit asset

285

-

-

293,235

277,591

292,520

Current assets

Inventories

76,587

57,581

85,298

Trade and other receivables

116,781

140,505

124,277

Taxation recoverable

255

4,917

4,969

Cash and cash equivalents

205,767

314,035

276,372

399,390

517,038

490,916

Total assets

692,625

794,629

783,436

EQUITY

Share capital

42,120

42,120

42,120

Revaluation surplus

57,508

58,459

57,986

Retained earnings

393,906

474,025

352,113

Total equity

493,534

574,604

452,219

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income tax liability

43,711

43,074

41,726

Retirement benefit obligation

-

5,913

5,969

Post-employment medical benefit obligation

4,590

4,764

4,867

Lease liabilities

4,531

784

3,986

52,832

54,535

56,548

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

70,327

118,281

124,701

Due to parent company

37,174

-

100,854

Dividends payable

37,305

46,456

47,617

Lease liabilities

1,453

753

1,497

146,259

165,490

274,669

Total liabilities

199,091

220,025

331,217

Total equity and liabilities

692,625

794,629

783,436

Ingrid L-A Lashley

Raoul Glynn

Chairman

Managing Director

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

30.06.23

30.06.22

30.06.23

30.06.22

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Revenue

182,047

182,147

306,961

384,202

Cost of sales

(65,104)

(52,198)

(116,608)

(104,991)

Gross profit

116,943

129,949

190,353

279,211

Distribution costs

(2,759)

(2,386)

(4,488)

(3,488)

Administrative expenses

(16,195)

(17,985)

(32,830)

(31,526)

Other operating expenses

(2,182)

(13,800)

(10,852)

(19,181)

Operating profit

95,807

95,778

142,183

225,016

Finance income

1,289

133

2,422

180

Finance cost

(127)

(52)

(237)

(90)

Profit before taxation

96,969

95,859

144,368

225,106

Taxation

(28,836)

(35,566)

(42,199)

(72,765)

Profit for the period

68,133

60,293

102,169

152,341

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss

Re-measurement of retirement

and post-employment benefit

obligations

6,936

(14,223)

6,936

(14,223)

Related tax

(2,081)

4,267

(2,081)

4,267

Other comprehensive

income - net of tax

4,855

(9,956)

4,855

(9,956)

Total comprehensive income

for the period

72,988

50,337

107,024

142,385

Earnings per ordinary share

$0.27

$0.24

$0.40

$0.60

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share

Revaluation

Retained

Shareholders'

Capital

Surplus

Earnings

Equity

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000

Unaudited Six Months Ended

30 June 2023

Balance at 1 January 2023

42,120

57,986

352,113

452,219

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

102,169

102,169

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of retirement and

post-employment benefit obligations

- net of tax

-

-

4,855

4,855

Depreciation transfer on buildings

- net of tax

-

(478)

478

-

Transactions with owners

Dividends

-

-

(65,709)

(65,709)

Balance at 30 June 2023

42,120

57,508

393,906

493,534

Unaudited Six Months Ended

30 June 2022

Balance at 1 January 2022

42,120

58,936

499,283

600,339

Comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

152,341

152,341

Other comprehensive income

Re-measurement of retirement and

post-employment benefit obligations

- net of tax

-

-

(9,956)

(9,956)

Depreciation transfer on buildings

- net of tax

-

(477)

477

-

Transactions with owners

Dividends

-

-

(168,120)

(168,120)

Balance at 30 June 2022

42,120

58,459

474,025

574,604

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

30.06.23

30.06.22

TT$'000

TT$'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxation

144,368

225,106

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

8,531

7,168

Net decrease/(increase) in retirement and other post-employment

benefit obligations excluding actuarial losses

405

(8,574)

Interest income

(2,422)

(180)

Interest expense

237

90

Operating profit before working capital changes

151,119

223,610

Changes in working capital:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

8,711

(6,938)

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

7,496

(13,628)

Decrease in trade and other payables

(46,891)

(5,130)

Decrease in due to parent company

(63,680)

-

Cash generated from operating activities

56,755

197,914

Tax refund received

4,279

-

Interest paid

(237)

(90)

Taxation paid

(49,165)

(75,778)

Net cash from operating activities

11,632

122,046

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(6,482)

(12,129)

Interest received

(237)

180

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,719)

(11,949)

CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends paid

(76,019)

(165,020)

Lease payments

501

462

Net cash used in financing activities

(75,518)

(164,558)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(70,605)

(54,461)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

276,372

368,496

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

205,767

314,035

Represented by:

Note 4: Segment Information

Primary reporting format - geographical segment

Domestic

CARICOM &

Unallocated

Total

Non-CARICOM

TT$'000

TT$'000

TT$'000 TT$'000

Six months ended 30 June 2023

Revenue

239,372

67,589

-

306,961

Gross Profit

184,274

6,079

-

190,353

Profit for the period includes:

Depreciation

-

-

(8,531)

(8,531)

Six months ended 30 June 2022

Revenue

327,314

56,888

-

384,202

Gross Profit

270,506

8,705

-

279,211

Profit for the period includes:

Depreciation

-

-

(7,168)

(7,168)

Total segment assets

30 June 2023

117,184

76,686

498,755

692,625

30 June 2022

154,165

54,672

585,792

794,629

Total segment assets include

additions to property, plant and

equipment as follows:

30 June 2023

-

-

6,482

6,482

30 June 2022

-

-

12,129

12,129

The Company is organised and managed on the basis of two geographic regions, namely the Domestic market and the CARICOM market. During 2022, the Company was also contracted as a contingent supplier to a Non-CARICOM market. The Non-CARICOM market was included with the CARICOM market. These are the reportable segments for the Company as they form the focus of the Company's internal reporting systems and are the basis used by the Managing Director and the local management team, as the chief operating decision makers, for assessing performance and allocating resources.

The Company is a single product business providing cigarettes. While the Company has clearly differentiated brands, segmentation among a wide portfolio of brands is not part of the regular internally reported financial information.

Primary reporting format - geographical segment

With the exception of the Domestic market, no other individual country within the CARICOM market contributes more than 10% of total revenue. Information is analysed by segment only where relevant and applicable. Where there is no logical allocation basis, items have been disclosed as unallocated.

All the Company's non-current assets are located in Trinidad and Tobago. Revenues from two customers of the Company's Domestic segment represented approximately $239,372,000 (2022: $327,314,000) of the Company's total revenues. This consists of a 50% split between the two companies.

Cash at bank and in hand

97,509

172,069

Short-term deposits

108,258

141,966

205,767

314,035

NOTES TO THE SUMMARY INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Note 1: General Information

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited is incorporated in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office is Corner Eastern Main Road and Mount D'Or Road, Champs Fleurs, Trinidad, West Indies. It is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (Investments) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. Its ultimate parent company is British American Tobacco p.l.c., a company registered in the United Kingdom.

The principal business activities of the Company are the manufacture and sale of cigarettes.

This summary financial information was approved for issue on July 26, 2023.

Note 2: Basis of Preparation

This summary financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 (IAS34), 'Interim Financial Reporting' as well as the requirements of the Securities Act 2012 which goes beyond IAS 34. The summary interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Note 3: Significant Accounting Policies

These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of land and buildings and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Note 5: Related Party Transactions

Sale of goods and services:

Sale of goods - related parties

Recharge of services - related parties

Purchase of goods and services:

Purchase of goods - related parties

Purchase of services - related parties

Purchase of services - parent company

Period end balances arising from sales/purchases of goods and services:

Receivables from related parties

Payables to related parties

Key management compensation

Salaries and other short-term employee benefits Post-retirement medical obligations Post-retirement benefits

Note 6: Capital Commitments

Authorised and contracted for, and not provided for in the financial statements

Note 7: Contingent Liabilities

Customs & immigration bonds

Note 8: Dividends Paid/Payable On Ordinary Shares

Final dividend - prior year

Interim dividend

30.06.23 30.06.22

TT$'000 TT$'000

67,589

56,888

15,971

7,619

24,934

28,455

28,117

29,371

6,132

8,796

29,289

21,787

20,630

31,253

4,968

4,132

3

2

184

93

3,134

1,363

24,930

22,930

65,707

176,904

65,707

98,561

131,414

275,465

The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, as described in those annual financial statements, with the exception of taxes on income in the interim periods, which are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.

An interim dividend of $0.26 per share (2022: $0.39 per share) was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2023, and will be paid on 29 August 2022 to shareholders of record as at 10 August 2022. This interim dividend, amounting to $65,707,200 (2022: $98,560,800) has not been recognised in these interim financial statements. It will be recognised in shareholders' equity in the year to 31 December 2023.

