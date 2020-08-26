The Western Investment Company of Canada Announces Hiring of Investor Relations and Market Making Professionals as Part of Capital Markets Focus in 2020 / 21

High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2020) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC" or "Western") announces that it has engaged the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle Western's investor relations activities. In addition, WICC has retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. as market maker for its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and other trading platforms.

Western CEO Scott Tannas commented "Western is a growing success story, with ambitious plans and a bright future. As we move forward, we need to do a better job of attracting and retaining shareholders and followers of Western. Part of our plan for the remainder of the year and into 2021 involves engaging expert help in connecting with the investment community, and presenting a stronger and more efficient market for our shares. Both Renmark and ITG are leaders in their field of expertise. We expect Western will achieve measurable benefits from their advice and assistance."

WICC has signed a six month agreement that will pay Renmark up to $8,000 per month, with monthly extensions as required thereafter. WICC has agreed with ITG for an initial trial period of up to 90 days for $10,500 which can be extended thereafter for a cost of $5,000 per month. The engagements of Renmark and ITG are subject to regulatory approval.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.winv.ca

CONTACT INFORMATION -The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Scott Tannas President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 652-2663 stannas@winv.ca

About ITG

Established in 1992, Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated exclusively to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, Independent Trading Group provides liquidity services to issuers, focused on results and founded on integrity. ITG are members of IIROC, CIPF, TSX, CSE and NEO.

Contact: Jeff Gamble Managing Director, Issuer Services jeffgamble@itg84.com

About Renmark Financial Communications

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is one of North America's leading retail investor relations firms. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics, Renmark hosts corporate presentations and daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

Contact : Joshua Lavers, jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Advisory

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to future plans and obtaining regulatory approval. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Western's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Western does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

