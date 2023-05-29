Western Investment of Canada : 2023 Management Information Circular
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL
MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
AND
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
IN RESPECT OF AN ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 19, 2023
MAY 12, 2023
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (the "Corporation" or "Western") will be held at the offices of DS Lawyers Canada LLP, located at Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, Canada, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time) for the following purposes:
to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 together with the auditors' report thereon;
to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5);
to elect the directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders;
to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors for the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;
to consider and, if thought fit, to pass a resolution in the form included in the management information circular dated May 12, 2023 (the "Information Circular") accompanying this Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (this "Notice of Meeting") approving the Corporation's stock option plan; and
to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.
This Notice of Meeting is accompanied by the Information Circular and a form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy"). The Information Circular is expressly made part of this Notice of Meeting. The Information Circular should be consulted for further details on matters to be acted upon.
DATED at Calgary, Alberta this 12th day of May, 2023.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF
CANADA LIMITED
"Scott Tannas"
Scott Tannas
President and Chief Executive Officer
IMPORTANT
Only holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023 are entitled to notice of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof and only those holders of the Common Shares of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023, or who subsequently become Shareholders and comply with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), are entitled to vote thereat.
If you are a registered Shareholder, please complete and submit the enclosed Form of Proxy or other appropriate form of proxy. Completed forms of proxy must be received by Odyssey Trust Company, by mail at Traders Bank
Building 702, 67 Yonge Street Toronto, ON M5E 1J8, by email at proxy@odysseytrust.com, or by fax at 1-800-517-4553, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. You may also vote by internet voting at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxloginnot less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
If you are not a registered Shareholder, please complete the voting instruction form from your intermediary/broker and follow the instructions set out under "Advice to Beneficial Shareholders on Voting Their Common Shares" in the Information Circular.
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
INTRODUCTION
This management information circular (this "Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited ("Western" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common Shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation to be held at DS Lawyers Canada LLP, located at Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, Canada, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof for the purposes set out in the accompanying Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice of Meeting"). Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Information Circular is given as at May 12, 2023.
In order to ensure as many Common Shares as possible are represented at the Meeting, Registered Shareholders (as defined below) are strongly encouraged to complete the enclosed form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") and return it as soon as possible in the envelope provided for that purpose. Beneficial Shareholders (as defined below) are strongly encouraged to complete the voting instruction form received from their respective intermediary/broker ("Intermediary") as soon as possible and to follow the instructions set out under "Advice to Beneficial Shareholders on Voting Their Common Shares" in this Information Circular.
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are reported in Canadian dollars
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION
Solicitation of Proxies
This solicitation is made on behalf of the management of Western. Although it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may also be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers, employees or agents of the Corporation. Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 Communication With Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), arrangements have been made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy solicitation material to Beneficial Shareholders. The cost of any such solicitation will be borne by the Corporation.
Appointment and Revocation of Proxies
The information provided in this section applies to Shareholders who hold Common Shares in their own name and have a share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement (a "Registered Shareholder"). As a Registered Shareholder, you are identified on the share register maintained by the Corporation's register and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, as being a Shareholder.
The persons named in the Form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Corporation. A Registered Shareholder has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Shareholder) to attend and represent such Registered Shareholder at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the Form of Proxy. To exercise this right, the Registered Shareholder should insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the Form of Proxy or submit another appropriate form of proxy.
In order to be effective, a proxy must be forwarded so as to reach, or be deposited with, the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at Traders Bank Building 702, 67 Yonge Street Toronto, ON M5E
1J8, by email at proxy@odysseytrust.comor by fax at 1-800-517-4553, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta, preceding the Meeting or an adjournment or postponement thereof; provided that the Chairperson of the Meeting may, in his or her sole discretion, at the Meeting, elect to waive the requirement that proxies be deposited prior to the aforementioned time and accept any and all proxies deposited at or before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
A Registered Shareholder may also vote by internet voting at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin. Votes by internet must be received not later than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The internet may also be used to appoint a proxyholder to attend and vote at the Meeting on the Registered Shareholder's behalf and to convey a Registered Shareholder's voting instructions.
An instrument of proxy may be revoked at any time prior to the exercise thereof. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a Registered Shareholder may revoke a proxy by:
depositing an instrument in writing executed by the Registered Shareholder or by the Registered Shareholder's attorney authorized in writing or, if the Registered Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation:
at the offices of the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation, Odyssey Trust Company, Stock Exchange Tower, Suite 350, 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 3C4, Canada, at any time, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting, or an adjournment or postponement of the Meeting, at which the proxy is to be used;
at the registered office of the Corporation, Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, Canada, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting, at which the proxy is to be used; or
with the Chairperson of the Meeting before the Meeting begins or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, before the adjourned or postponed Meeting begins;
completing and signing another proxy form with a later date and delivering it to the registrar and transfer agent of the Corporation not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof; or
personally attending at the Meeting and voting the Common Shares represented by the proxy or, if the Registered Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of such corporation attending at the Meeting and voting such Common Shares.
Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to change their vote must arrange for their respective Intermediary to revoke the proxy on their behalf in accordance with any requirements of the Intermediaries.
Voting of Proxies
All Common Shares represented at the Meeting by properly executed proxies will be voted and where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Form of Proxy, the Common Shares represented by the proxy will be voted in accordance with such specifications. In the absence of any such specifications, the management designees, if named as proxy, will vote in favour of all the matters set out herein.
