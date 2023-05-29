Western Investment of Canada : 2023 Management Information Circular

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF AN ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 19, 2023 MAY 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (the "Corporation" or "Western") will be held at the offices of DS Lawyers Canada LLP, located at Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, Canada, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time) for the following purposes: to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 together with the auditors' report thereon; to fix the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5); to elect the directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors for the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to consider and, if thought fit, to pass a resolution in the form included in the management information circular dated May 12, 2023 (the "Information Circular") accompanying this Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (this "Notice of Meeting") approving the Corporation's stock option plan; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting. This Notice of Meeting is accompanied by the Information Circular and a form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy"). The Information Circular is expressly made part of this Notice of Meeting. The Information Circular should be consulted for further details on matters to be acted upon. DATED at Calgary, Alberta this 12th day of May, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED "Scott Tannas" Scott Tannas President and Chief Executive Officer IMPORTANT Only holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023 are entitled to notice of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof and only those holders of the Common Shares of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023, or who subsequently become Shareholders and comply with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), are entitled to vote thereat. If you are a registered Shareholder, please complete and submit the enclosed Form of Proxy or other appropriate form of proxy. Completed forms of proxy must be received by Odyssey Trust Company, by mail at Traders Bank

2 Building 702, 67 Yonge Street Toronto, ON M5E 1J8, by email at proxy@odysseytrust.com, or by fax at 1-800-517-4553, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. You may also vote by internet voting at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxloginnot less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, preceding the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you are not a registered Shareholder, please complete the voting instruction form from your intermediary/broker and follow the instructions set out under "Advice to Beneficial Shareholders on Voting Their Common Shares" in the Information Circular.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR INTRODUCTION This management information circular (this "Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited ("Western" or the "Corporation") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common Shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation to be held at DS Lawyers Canada LLP, located at Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, Canada, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof for the purposes set out in the accompanying Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Notice of Meeting"). Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Information Circular is given as at May 12, 2023. In order to ensure as many Common Shares as possible are represented at the Meeting, Registered Shareholders (as defined below) are strongly encouraged to complete the enclosed form of proxy (the "Form of Proxy") and return it as soon as possible in the envelope provided for that purpose. Beneficial Shareholders (as defined below) are strongly encouraged to complete the voting instruction form received from their respective intermediary/broker ("Intermediary") as soon as possible and to follow the instructions set out under "Advice to Beneficial Shareholders on Voting Their Common Shares" in this Information Circular. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are reported in Canadian dollars GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies This solicitation is made on behalf of the management of Western. Although it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may also be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers, employees or agents of the Corporation. Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 Communication With Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), arrangements have been made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy solicitation material to Beneficial Shareholders. The cost of any such solicitation will be borne by the Corporation. Appointment and Revocation of Proxies The information provided in this section applies to Shareholders who hold Common Shares in their own name and have a share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement (a "Registered Shareholder"). As a Registered Shareholder, you are identified on the share register maintained by the Corporation's register and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, as being a Shareholder. The persons named in the Form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Corporation. A Registered Shareholder has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Shareholder) to attend and represent such Registered Shareholder at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the Form of Proxy. To exercise this right, the Registered Shareholder should insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the Form of Proxy or submit another appropriate form of proxy. In order to be effective, a proxy must be forwarded so as to reach, or be deposited with, the Corporation's registrar and transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at Traders Bank Building 702, 67 Yonge Street Toronto, ON M5E