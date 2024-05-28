The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Key Highlights for the Period Ended March 31, 2024

The First quarter is typically a slow one for Western's seasonal businesses. Many of these businesses having a quiet quarter resulting in an equity loss which is in line with expectations. We believe our associate companies ("Associates") are heading into 2024 primed for a record year. Throughout the quarter, both GlassMasters and Foothills have worked to build high levels of inventory to meet high demand expected throughout the spring and summer months.

After having a record year in 2023, GlassMasters ARG Autoglass Two Inc. ("GlassMasters") continued its growth trajectory. First quarter sales are up 15% from the same quarter last year. The company is seeing growth occurring at current retail and warehouse locations, as well as the regular addition of new locations. After adding three locations in 2023, GlassMasters opened its Kelowna location in the first quarter of 2024, and the company expects to add Winnipeg in the third quarter. GlassMasters serves as Western's primary cash flow source, with regular interest payments occurring on the restructured shareholder notes.

Business at Fortress Insurance Company ("Fortress") continues its rapid growth, with a 40% increase in gross written premiums from the comparative three months of 2023. Overall, net results at Fortress are comparable to the prior first quarter, as the company manages this growth with the increase in administrative expenses that come with it. Fortress is focused on diversification, expanding its product offerings into liability insurance and the Ontario market. In line with the strategic developments discussed below, Fortress is primed to become Western's key focus looking forward.

Operational and strategic improvements have given Foothills Creamery Ltd. ("Foothills") a big boost to profitability over the last couple years. Gross margins have improved since 2022. Foothills continues to innovate with new products and is expanding its customer base. Demand for frozen products is expected to be high this summer and the company is currently holding high levels of inventory leaving it well positioned to meet this demand.

Golden Health Care ("Golden") revenue increased 10% compared to the comparative quarter of 2023 thanks to improved occupancy. Inflation has impacted the cost of care, and attracting staff has been challenging. Management is focused on continuing to improve occupancy and is working to access government funding for senior care which would allow more seniors in need to access their beds.

Our associate companies have many plans in place for 2024. Fortress is working to grow gross premiums written with the diversification of its product offerings. GlassMasters has new locations opening, and Foothills is primed with inventory to meet a growing demand for its premium ice cream.

