Western Investment of Canada : Q1 – March 31, 2023

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Key Highlights for the period ended March 31, 2022

2023 is off to a good start, with Western reporting its best first-quarter results since inception. Both revenue and net income exceeded all previous comparative periods. A strong position to be in as we head into our two busiest quarters. Management at each of our associates has worked hard to combat the recent inflationary and unstable economic environment. We are seeing improvements in gross margins and growth in sales across many of Western's investees.

After having a record year in 2022, GlassMasters ARG Autoglass Two Inc. ("GlassMasters") has done it again with another record-breaking quarter. Sales exceeded the prior year by 25%. Sales, gross profit, and normalized net income have exceeded every comparative period since the company was acquired in 2016. Future growth is on the horizon, with three new locations coming online in 2023.

Business at Fortress Insurance Company ("Fortress") continues its rapid growth, with a 58% growth in gross premiums written from the comparative period of 2022. The $5.2 million equity offering, completed in late 2022, provided cash and value-added business partners to contribute to Fortress's continuing growth and development. With the investment market recovering, Fortress is realizing gains on its investment portfolio, boosting its profitable underwriting business. Fortress is focused on diversification, expanding its product offerings into liability insurance and the Ontario market.

Foothills Creamery Ltd. ("Foothills") has been working hard at turning their business into the profitable company we know it can be. Results to date in 2023 are a testament to this, as first- quarter gross margins improved from 11% to 21%. An improved pricing strategy should continue this trend and address any ongoing inflation and rebate fluctuations. With high levels of frozen product inventory on hand heading into their busiest two quarters, we are optimistic for a successful year.

Sales at Ocean Sales Group Ltd. ("Ocean Sales") continue to grow, with consumer shows returning to normal levels. Revenue is up 55% from the prior year. The company's focus is currently on finding new and innovative products to bring to market to replace products that have reached maturity.

Golden Health Care ("Golden") has maintained revenue levels, with rent increases countered by a drop in occupancy. While occupancy at one of our homes has improved, another has dropped below expectations. Inflation has impacted the cost of care, and attracting staff has been challenging. Management is focused on improving occupancy and is working with the provincial government to obtain funding for high-level care.

The $803,568 improvement in net income this quarter is an indication of the hard work that has gone on to improve earnings from each of our associates. We believe we have solid management and strategic plans in place and are working closely with each company to further improve profitability. Looking into 2023, we expect to see revenue growth and improved margins as inflation begins to stabilize.

A top priority for Western will be addressing the convertible debentures coming due in early 2024. We are in early discussions with key stakeholders to develop our plan to meet this coming

