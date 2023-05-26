Western Investment of Canada : Q1 – March 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed

Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited for the interim reporting period ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

(1)