Western Investment of Canada : Q1 – March 31, 2023

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited for the interim reporting period ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.
The Corporation's independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
(1)
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
16,855
25,715
Accounts receivable
-
371
Due from related parties (note 12)
37,280
382,558
Prepaid expenses
10,494
7,642
64,629
416,286
Due from related parties (note 12)
907,897
861,716
Investments in associates (note 4)
17,685,810
17,337,423
Total assets
18,658,336
18,615,425
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
180,861
154,512
Convertible debentures (note 7)
3,679,293
-
3,860,154
154,512
Operating loan (note 5)
1,041,357
1,200,316
Loan from related party (note 6)
1,200,000
1,200,000
Convertible debentures (note 7)
-
3,683,173
Total liabilities
6,101,511
6,238,001
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 8)
15,675,431
15,688,381
Contributed surplus (note 8)
1,481,880
1,477,805
Equity component of convertible debentures (note 7)
793,815
793,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income
22,978
22,978
Deficit
(5,417,279)
(5,605,555)
Total shareholders' equity
12,556,825
12,377,424
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
18,658,336
18,615,425
Nature of operations (note 2)
Going concern (note 3)
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Scott Tannas"
Director
"Jennie Moushos"___Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Income
Income (loss) from equity investments (note 4)
348,387
(554,831)
Finance income (note 13)
158,349
21,394
Gain on disposal and dilution (note 4)
-
166,411
Management fees (note 13)
37,500
117,162
544,236
(249,864)
Expenses
Legal fees
1,957
43,477
Accounting fees
30,908
29,161
Regulatory fees
11,794
12,602
Consulting fees
14,286
22,160
Other
6,750
6,682
Salaries and benefits (note 13)
105,980
95,367
Interest on convertible debentures (note 7)
146,120
135,679
Interest on operating loan (note 5)
25,895
8,030
Interest on related party loan (note 6)
12,270
12,270
355,960
365,428
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for
the period
188,276
(615,292)
Earnings (loss) per common share (note 10)
Basic and diluted
0.006
(0.020)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding (note 10)
Basic
30,279,700
30,324,823
Diluted
30,500,555
30,526,756
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
(3)
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited)
Equity
component
Accumulated
of
other
Total
Number of
Share
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares
capital
surplus
debentures
income
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - December 31, 2022
30,287,756
15,688,381
1,477,805
793,815
22,978
(5,605,555)
12,377,424
Repurchase of shares (note 8)
(25,000)
(12,950)
4,075
-
-
-
(8,875)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
188,276
188,276
Balance - March 31, 2023
30,262,756
15,675,431
1,481,880
793,815
22,978
(5,417,279)
12,556,825
Balance - December 31, 2021
30,338,756
15,714,798
1,418,468
793,815
22,978
(5,238,665)
12,711,394
Repurchase of shares (note 8)
(36,000)
(18,648)
4,989
-
-
-
(13,659)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(615,292)
(615,292)
Balance - March 31, 2022
30,302,756
15,696,150
1,423,457
793,815
22,978
(5,853,957)
12,082,443
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
