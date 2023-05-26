Advanced search
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED

Western Investment of Canada : Q1 – March 31, 2023

05/26/2023 | 10:37pm EDT
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

March 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed

Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited for the interim reporting period ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

(1)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

16,855

25,715

Accounts receivable

-

371

Due from related parties (note 12)

37,280

382,558

Prepaid expenses

10,494

7,642

64,629

416,286

Due from related parties (note 12)

907,897

861,716

Investments in associates (note 4)

17,685,810

17,337,423

Total assets

18,658,336

18,615,425

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

180,861

154,512

Convertible debentures (note 7)

3,679,293

-

3,860,154

154,512

Operating loan (note 5)

1,041,357

1,200,316

Loan from related party (note 6)

1,200,000

1,200,000

Convertible debentures (note 7)

-

3,683,173

Total liabilities

6,101,511

6,238,001

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 8)

15,675,431

15,688,381

Contributed surplus (note 8)

1,481,880

1,477,805

Equity component of convertible debentures (note 7)

793,815

793,815

Accumulated other comprehensive income

22,978

22,978

Deficit

(5,417,279)

(5,605,555)

Total shareholders' equity

12,556,825

12,377,424

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

18,658,336

18,615,425

Nature of operations (note 2)

Going concern (note 3)

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Scott Tannas"

Director

"Jennie Moushos"___Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

$

$

Income

Income (loss) from equity investments (note 4)

348,387

(554,831)

Finance income (note 13)

158,349

21,394

Gain on disposal and dilution (note 4)

-

166,411

Management fees (note 13)

37,500

117,162

544,236

(249,864)

Expenses

Legal fees

1,957

43,477

Accounting fees

30,908

29,161

Regulatory fees

11,794

12,602

Consulting fees

14,286

22,160

Other

6,750

6,682

Salaries and benefits (note 13)

105,980

95,367

Interest on convertible debentures (note 7)

146,120

135,679

Interest on operating loan (note 5)

25,895

8,030

Interest on related party loan (note 6)

12,270

12,270

355,960

365,428

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

188,276

(615,292)

Earnings (loss) per common share (note 10)

Basic and diluted

0.006

(0.020)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (note 10)

Basic

30,279,700

30,324,823

Diluted

30,500,555

30,526,756

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(3)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

Equity

component

Accumulated

of

other

Total

Number of

Share

Contributed

convertible

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

capital

surplus

debentures

income

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - December 31, 2022

30,287,756

15,688,381

1,477,805

793,815

22,978

(5,605,555)

12,377,424

Repurchase of shares (note 8)

(25,000)

(12,950)

4,075

-

-

-

(8,875)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

188,276

188,276

Balance - March 31, 2023

30,262,756

15,675,431

1,481,880

793,815

22,978

(5,417,279)

12,556,825

Balance - December 31, 2021

30,338,756

15,714,798

1,418,468

793,815

22,978

(5,238,665)

12,711,394

Repurchase of shares (note 8)

(36,000)

(18,648)

4,989

-

-

-

(13,659)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(615,292)

(615,292)

Balance - March 31, 2022

30,302,756

15,696,150

1,423,457

793,815

22,978

(5,853,957)

12,082,443

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(4)

Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 02:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer