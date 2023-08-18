The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed

Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited for the interim reporting period ended June 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

6,006

25,715

Accounts receivable

28,815

371

Due from related parties (note 12)

406,291

382,558

Prepaid expenses

14,249

7,642

455,361

416,286

Due from related parties (note 12)

904,540

861,716

Investments in associates (note 4)

18,330,844

17,337,423

Total assets

19,690,745

18,615,425

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

177,513

154,512

Convertible debentures (note 7)

3,831,289

-

4,008,802

154,512

Operating loan (note 5)

1,601,288

1,200,316

Loan from related party (note 6)

1,095,000

1,200,000

Convertible debentures (note 7)

-

3,683,173

Total liabilities

6,705,090

6,238,001

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 8)

15,646,943

15,688,381

Contributed surplus (note 8)

1,546,030

1,477,805

Equity component of convertible debentures (note 7)

793,815

793,815

Accumulated other comprehensive income

22,978

22,978

Deficit

(5,024,111)

(5,605,555)

Total shareholders' equity

12,985,655

12,377,424

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

19,690,745

18,615,425

Nature of operations (note 2)

Going concern (note 3)

Subsequent event (note 14)

Approved by the Board of Directors

"Scott Tannas"

Director

"Jennie Moushos"___Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

$

$

$

$

Income

Income (loss) from equity investments

(note 4)

750,033

51,816

1,098,421

(503,015)

Finance income (note 13)

144,725

174,057

303,074

195,452

Gain on disposal (note 4)

-

-

-

166,411

Management fees (note 13)

37,500

37,500

75,000

154,662

932,258

263,373

1,476,495

13,510

Expenses

Legal

18,797

11,586

20,754

55,063

Accounting

82,789

34,965

113,697

64,127

Regulatory

32,629

21,766

44,423

34,368

Consulting

14,286

16,286

28,572

38,446

Other

9,945

6,400

16,695

13,082

Management compensation (note 13)

133,840

94,843

239,820

190,209

Interest on debentures (note 7)

151,996

140,692

298,116

276,371

Interest on operating loan (note 5)

26,265

9,732

52,160

17,762

Interest on related party loan (note 6)

12,031

12,270

24,301

24,540

Share-based compensation expense

(note 8)

56,513

51,964

56,513

51,964

539,091

400,504

895,051

765,932

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

income (loss) for the period

393,167

(137,131)

581,444

(752,422)

Earnings (loss) per common share

(note 10)

Basic and diluted

0.013

(0.005)

0.019

(0.025)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding (note 10)

Basic

30,251,272

30,302,756

30,265,408

30,309,110

Diluted

30,447,360

30,521,685

30,483,273

30,529,644

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

Equity

component

Accumulated

of

other

Total

Number of

Share

Contributed

convertible

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

capital

surplus

debentures

income

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - December 31, 2022

30,287,756

15,688,381

1,477,805

793,815

22,978

(5,605,555)

12,377,424

Repurchase of shares (note 8)

(80,000)

(41,438)

11,712

-

-

-

(29,726)

Issuance of share-based

compensation (note 8)

-

-

56,513

-

-

-

56,513

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

581,444

581,444

Balance - June 30, 2023

30,207,756

15,646,943

1,546,030

793,815

22,978

(5,024,111)

12,985,655

Balance - December 31, 2021

30,338,756

15,714,798

1,418,468

793,815

22,978

(5,238,665)

12,711,394

Repurchase of shares (note 8)

(36,000)

(18,648)

4,989

-

-

-

(13,659)

Issuance of share-based

compensation (note 8)

-

-

51,964

-

-

-

51,964

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(752,422)

(752,422)

Balance - June 30, 2022

30,302,756

15,696,150

1,475,421

793,815

22,978

(5,991,087)

11,997,277

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

