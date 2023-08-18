The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed
Interim Financial Statements
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited for the interim reporting period ended June 30, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.
The Corporation's independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
6,006
25,715
Accounts receivable
28,815
371
Due from related parties (note 12)
406,291
382,558
Prepaid expenses
14,249
7,642
455,361
416,286
Due from related parties (note 12)
904,540
861,716
Investments in associates (note 4)
18,330,844
17,337,423
Total assets
19,690,745
18,615,425
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
177,513
154,512
Convertible debentures (note 7)
3,831,289
-
4,008,802
154,512
Operating loan (note 5)
1,601,288
1,200,316
Loan from related party (note 6)
1,095,000
1,200,000
Convertible debentures (note 7)
-
3,683,173
Total liabilities
6,705,090
6,238,001
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 8)
15,646,943
15,688,381
Contributed surplus (note 8)
1,546,030
1,477,805
Equity component of convertible debentures (note 7)
793,815
793,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income
22,978
22,978
Deficit
(5,024,111)
(5,605,555)
Total shareholders' equity
12,985,655
12,377,424
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
19,690,745
18,615,425
Nature of operations (note 2)
Going concern (note 3)
Subsequent event (note 14)
Approved by the Board of Directors
"Scott Tannas"
Director
"Jennie Moushos"___Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
$
$
$
Income
Income (loss) from equity investments
(note 4)
750,033
51,816
1,098,421
(503,015)
Finance income (note 13)
144,725
174,057
303,074
195,452
Gain on disposal (note 4)
-
-
-
166,411
Management fees (note 13)
37,500
37,500
75,000
154,662
932,258
263,373
1,476,495
13,510
Expenses
Legal
18,797
11,586
20,754
55,063
Accounting
82,789
34,965
113,697
64,127
Regulatory
32,629
21,766
44,423
34,368
Consulting
14,286
16,286
28,572
38,446
Other
9,945
6,400
16,695
13,082
Management compensation (note 13)
133,840
94,843
239,820
190,209
Interest on debentures (note 7)
151,996
140,692
298,116
276,371
Interest on operating loan (note 5)
26,265
9,732
52,160
17,762
Interest on related party loan (note 6)
12,031
12,270
24,301
24,540
Share-based compensation expense
(note 8)
56,513
51,964
56,513
51,964
539,091
400,504
895,051
765,932
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
income (loss) for the period
393,167
(137,131)
581,444
(752,422)
Earnings (loss) per common share
(note 10)
Basic and diluted
0.013
(0.005)
0.019
(0.025)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (note 10)
Basic
30,251,272
30,302,756
30,265,408
30,309,110
Diluted
30,447,360
30,521,685
30,483,273
30,529,644
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited)
Equity
component
Accumulated
of
other
Total
Number of
Share
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares
capital
surplus
debentures
income
Deficit
equity
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - December 31, 2022
30,287,756
15,688,381
1,477,805
793,815
22,978
(5,605,555)
12,377,424
Repurchase of shares (note 8)
(80,000)
(41,438)
11,712
-
-
-
(29,726)
Issuance of share-based
compensation (note 8)
-
-
56,513
-
-
-
56,513
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
581,444
581,444
Balance - June 30, 2023
30,207,756
15,646,943
1,546,030
793,815
22,978
(5,024,111)
12,985,655
Balance - December 31, 2021
30,338,756
15,714,798
1,418,468
793,815
22,978
(5,238,665)
12,711,394
Repurchase of shares (note 8)
(36,000)
(18,648)
4,989
-
-
-
(13,659)
Issuance of share-based
compensation (note 8)
-
-
51,964
-
-
-
51,964
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(752,422)
(752,422)
Balance - June 30, 2022
30,302,756
15,696,150
1,475,421
793,815
22,978
(5,991,087)
11,997,277
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
