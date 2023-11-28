The Western Union Company is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company's segments include Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer operating segment facilitates money transfers that are sent from retail agent locations worldwide or through Websites and mobile devices, including digital money transfer services. Its money transfer service is provided through one interconnected global network and these services are available for international cross-border transfers and, in certain countries, intra-country transfers. The Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium-sized enterprises, and other organizations and individuals. The Company's other segment primarily includes its bill payment services, which facilitate payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations.

Sector Business Support Services