  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Western Union Company
  News
  Summary
    WU   US9598021098

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Union : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The presentation will begin 2:10 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Hikmet Ersek, CEO, and Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 123 M - -
Net income 2021 858 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 10 186 M 10 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Western Union Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,16 $
Last Close Price 24,89 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer& Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY13.31%10 186
SQUARE, INC.-6.76%92 403
FISERV, INC.0.48%75 225
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.64%58 101
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.28%22 677
AFTERPAY LIMITED-26.73%19 420