    WU   US9598021098

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Report
Western Union : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

09/02/2021 | 06:01am EDT
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The presentation will begin at 5:50 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO, and Jay Jaffin, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 159 M - -
Net income 2021 778 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 8 785 M 8 785 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,62 $
Average target price 26,11 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer& Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY-1.46%8 785
SQUARE, INC.23.25%123 314
FISERV, INC.3.45%78 365
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-24.56%47 737
AFTERPAY LIMITED12.97%28 480
NEXI S.P.A10.01%22 153