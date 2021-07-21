Log in
    WU   US9598021098

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
Western Union : to Release Second Quarter Results on August 4, 2021

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek and Chief Financial Officer Raj Agrawal will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 second quarter results on August 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. A press release highlighting the financial results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The webcast and slide presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The pass code is 3012717.

A webcast replay will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 124 M - -
Net income 2021 858 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 9 413 M 9 413 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 23,00 $
Average target price 26,16 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hikmet Ersek President, Chief Executive Officer& Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY4.83%9 626
SQUARE, INC.13.25%109 261
FISERV, INC.-4.41%72 671
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.38%56 749
AFTERPAY LIMITED-9.99%28 385
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.15%21 866