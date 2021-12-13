Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Williams Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMB   US9694571004

THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.

(WMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Williams : Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Appointments - Form 8-K

12/13/2021 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Williams Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Appointments

TULSA, Okla. - Williams (NYSE:WMB) announced today that John D. Porter has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), overseeing all financial aspects of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Porter will replace John Chandler, who announced his planned retirement from Williams earlier this year. Chandler will serve as a strategic advisor until his retirement date in March 2022. Porter currently serves as Williams Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller and Financial Planning and Analysis.

Also announced and effective Jan. 1, 2022, Mary Hausman will assume the Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) and Controller role held by Porter. Hausman will be responsible for all accounting, reporting and commodity risk control functions. Hausman currently serves as Staff Vice President, Internal Audit.

"John's deep understanding of our business and his relationships with the financial community make him the ideal candidate for our next CFO, and Mary's strong background in financial reporting, planning and analysis position her as a natural successor for the CAO position," said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. "Both John and Mary bring a depth of experience and knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance and financial planning that will allow us to continue to move the company forward and deliver value to our stakeholders."

About John D. Porter

Porter began his career in public accounting and first joined Williams in 1998 as Supervisor of Revenue Accounting. In 2001 he relocated to Denver, serving in various finance and accounting roles for Forest Oil Corporation, an exploration and production company. Porter returned to Williams in 2005, serving in roles of increasing responsibility across the finance and accounting organization, including Director of Investor Relations, Assistant Controller of Williams Partners, L.P., Director of Accounting-Master Limited Partnerships, and Manager of Financial Reporting. Prior to his current role, Porter served as Vice President, Enterprise Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations, overseeing Williams' forecasting and budgeting process while also developing and managing relationships with research analysts, institutional and individual investors and retail brokers.

Porter is a Certified Public Accountant and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University. He is active in the Tulsa community, serving on the Gilcrease Museum National Advisory Board and the OSU School of Accounting Advisory Board and volunteering his time with the Tulsa Bike Club.

About Mary Hausman

Over the course of her 28-year career, Hausman has held roles of increasing responsibility in auditing, internal controls, financial planning and analysis and reporting. She joined Williams in 2019 as Director of Special Projects and was promoted to her current role of Staff Vice President, Internal Audit, later that same year. Prior to joining Williams, Hausman spent 17 years at Berkshire Hathaway Energy, serving in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for subsidiary NV Energy from 2013-2019. From 2007 to 2013, she was Controller at subsidiary Kern River Gas Transmission Company, responsible for financial planning and analysis, financial reporting and filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Prior to that, she spent six years in public accounting at Deloitte.

Hausman is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Kansas State University.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide - including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline - and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

###

Disclaimer

The Williams Companies Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 21:25:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
04:26pWILLIAMS : Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Appointments - F..
PU
04:18pWILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
04:17pWilliams Announces Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Appointments
BU
12/09THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/30Williams to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposiu..
BU
11/30WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/30Vicki L. Fuller to Resign from Board of Directors of the Williams Companies, Inc., Effe..
CI
11/18US Capital Advisors Downgrades Williams Companies to Hold From Overweight, Lifts Price ..
MT
11/11Credit Suisse Raises Williams Cos.' PT to $33 from $30 on Higher Cash Flows from 2021 E..
MT
11/10EIA Forecasts Volatility in US Natural Gas Prices This Winter Due to Weather Concerns
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 004 M - -
Net income 2021 1 332 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 32 368 M 32 368 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Williams Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 26,64 $
Average target price 30,96 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terrance Lane Wilson Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.32.87%32 368
ENBRIDGE INC.18.10%76 610
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.29%46 719
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.25%44 739
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.22%36 642
MPLX LP33.90%29 566