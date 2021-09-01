Log in
    WMB   US9694571004

THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.

(WMB)
  Report
Williams : to Participate in 2021 Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference

09/01/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Chandler are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the 2021 Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference on Wednesday, September 8.

Mr. Armstrong is scheduled to present at the conference at approximately 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time (7:35 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on the morning of September 8.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 068 M - -
Net income 2021 1 455 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 6,66%
Capitalization 29 997 M 29 997 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Williams Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 24,69 $
Average target price 29,09 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. Armstrong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen W. Bergstrom Chairman
Michael G. Dunn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Terrance Lane Wilson Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.23.14%29 997
ENBRIDGE INC.21.96%79 560
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.63%48 647
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.86%46 397
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.02%36 876
MPLX LP29.88%28 841