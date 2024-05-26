These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

Securities Code: 8360 June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 23, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Yoshiaki Furuya

President

The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.

20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome,

Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery.

Please be informed that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures for electronic provision and matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website on the Internet.

The Bank's website: https://www.yamanashibank.co.jp/en/investor/shareholders.html

In addition to the above website, this information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, search by entering the Bank's name or the Securities Code, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order to view the information.

If you do not attend the meeting in person on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

7F Hall, Head Office of the Bank,

20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome, Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the

Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Five (5) Corporate Auditors

4. Exercise of Voting Rights:

Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting

When attending the meeting, please bring this "convocation notice" with you and submit the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" at the reception desk on the day of the meeting.

Date and time of the meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing

Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" and return it so that it is received by the voting deadline.

Voting deadline: Mail received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time

Exercise of Voting Rights via Electromagnetic Means (the Internet, etc.)

Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the voting website, and indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals by the voting deadline.

Voting deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time

  • If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
  • If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem your vote placed via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.) to be the effective one.
  • If you submit your vote multiple times via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem the last vote placed to be the effective one.

  • In accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, the following items are not stated in the paper-based documents sent to shareholders who have requested them. The Corporate Auditors and the Independent Accounting Auditors audited the documents to be audited including the following matters.
    1. A portion of "Matters Regarding Status of the Bank," a portion of "Matters Regarding Directors and Corporate Auditors," "Matters Regarding Shares of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Share Subscription Rights, Etc. of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Independent Accounting Auditors," "Basic Policy Regarding the Way of Being a Person Who Controls the Determination of Financial and Business Policies," "System to Ensure Appropriate Business Operation," "Matters Regarding Specified Wholly- Owned Subsidiaries," "Matters Regarding Transaction With Parent Company, Etc.," "Matters Regarding Accounting Advisor," and "Others" in the Business Report
    2. "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    3. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision will be posted on the websites on which the matters are posted.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Bank's basic policy is to undertake stable dividends on a continuous basis while striving to enhance appropriate internal reserves to maintain sound management, considering the public nature of the banking business.

Following this basic policy, the appropriation of year-end dividends and surplus are proposed as follows.

  1. Matters concerning year-end dividends
    Taking into consideration the business results, etc. for the fiscal year under review, year-end dividends of 31 yen per share are proposed for the fiscal year under review in order to return profits to our shareholders. As the Bank paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share, the full-year dividends for the fiscal year under review will be 56 yen per share, an increase of 11 yen from the previous fiscal year.
    1. Type of dividend property Cash
    2. Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount 31 yen per share of common stock, for a total of 966,670,365 yen
    3. Effective date of distribution of surplus June 26, 2024
  3. Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
    1. Item and the amount of surplus to be increased

General reserve

4,000,000,000 yen

(2) Item and the amount of surplus to be decreased

Retained earnings brought forward

4,000,000,000 yen

Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors

The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of nine (9) Directors is proposed.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Gender

Current positions

Attendance at the

No.

Name

Board of

at the Bank

Directors meetings

1

Mitsuyoshi Seki

Reelection

Male

Chairman

13 out of 14 meetings

(92%)

2

Yoshiaki Furuya

Reelection

Male

President

14 out of 14 meetings

(100%)

3

Masahiko Yamadera

Reelection

Male

Senior Managing

14 out of 14 meetings

Director

(100%)

4

Hideki Sato

Reelection

Male

Managing Director

11 out of 11 meetings

(100%)

5

Tetsuya Naito

Reelection

Male

Managing Director

11 out of 11 meetings

(100%)

6

Koichiro Kato

New election

Male

Managing Executive

-

Officer

Reelection

14 out of 14 meetings

7

Michio Masukawa

Outside Director

Male

Director

(100%)

Independent Director

Reelection

14 out of 14 meetings

8

Riyo Kano

Outside Director

Female

Director

(100%)

Independent Director

Reelection

14 out of 14 meetings

9

Miki Ichikawa

Outside Director

Female

Director

(100%)

Independent Director

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions

Bank held

Apr.

1977

Joined the Bank

Jun.

1998

Chief Deputy Manager of Business Development Group,

Business Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters

Jun.

1999

General Manager of Mejirodai Branch

Nov.

2001

Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and

Oct.

2002

Manager of Planning Section

Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

and Manager of Planning Section

Mitsuyoshi Seki

Aug.

2004

Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

Jun.

2005

General Manager of Business Promotion Division,

(September 19,

Marketing Headquarters

1953)

Jul.

2005

Executive Officer and General Manager of Business

Reelection

Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters

Jun.

2007

Director and General Manager of Risk Administration

Division

Mar.

2008

Director and General Manager of Personnel Division

45,900

1

Jun.

2009

Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate

Jun.

2011

Planning Division

shares

Senior Managing Director

Jun.

2017

President, in charge of auditing

Jun.

2023

Corporate Auditor (Outside Corporate Auditor), FUJI

KYUKO CO., LTD.

Jun.

2023

To present

Chairman of the Bank

Dec.

2023

To present

President, Yamanashi Mirai Investment Co.,Ltd.

To present

nomination as a candidate for Director>

Mr. Mitsuyoshi Seki has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of

business promotion, corporate planning, corporate administration and personnel, the fields of

branch management and others, and has been serving as a Director since June 2007, as

President since June 2017 and as Chairman since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his role of

decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of

the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he

would continue to perform his role.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions

Bank held

Apr.

1986

Joined the Bank

Dec.

2006

Chief Deputy Manager of Planning Section, Corporate

Jun.

2007

Planning Division

Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section,

Oct.

2010

Business Promotion Division

Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division

and Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section

Jun.

2011

Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division

Yoshiaki Furuya

and Manager of Marketing Strategies Section

Jun.

2014

Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division

2

(December 19,

Jun.

2015

General Manager of Business Promotion Division

27,469

1963)

Jul.

2015

Executive Officer and General Manager of Business

shares

Reelection

Jun.

2017

Promotion Division

Executive Officer and General Manager of Kugawa Branch

Jun.

2019

Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo Branch

Jun.

2019

Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch

Jun.

2020

Managing Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch

Jun.

2021

Senior Managing Director, in charge of personnel and

Jun.

2022

corporate administration

Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources

Jun.

2023

and management control

President, in charge of auditing

To present

nomination as a candidate for Director>

Mr. Yoshiaki Furuya has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of

corporate planning, business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been

serving as a Director since June 2019 and as President since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his

role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution

of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he

would continue to perform his role.

Apr.

1987

Joined the Bank

Apr.

2009

Chief Deputy Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section,

Jun.

2011

Personnel Division

Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section, Personnel

Division

Jun.

2013

Deputy General Manager of Personnel Division and

Masahiko

Jun.

2015

Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section

General Manager of Jonan Branch

Yamadera

Jun.

2017

General Manager of Business Promotion Division

(December 26,

Jul.

2017

Executive Officer and General Manager of Business

1963)

Promotion Division

Reelection

Jun.

2019

Director, General Manager of Hachioji Branch and General

3

Manager of Western Tokyo Consultation Sales Division

23,000

Jun.

2020

Director and General Manager of Hachioji Branch

shares

Jun.

2021

Managing Director, in charge of business promotion, sales

promotion planning, consultation sales and western Tokyo

consultation sales

Jun.

2022

Managing Director, in charge of regional head offices, sales

management, consultation sales, Tokyo business promotion

and regional revitalization promotion

Jun.

2023

Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources

and management control

To present

nomination as a candidate for Director>

Mr. Masahiko Yamadera accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of

personnel and business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been

serving as a Director since June 2019 and as Senior Managing Director since June 2023. He

adequately fulfills his role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision

on business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for

Director in the hope that he would continue to perform his role.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

(Date of birth)

positions

Apr.

1987

Joined the Bank

Apr.

2009

Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section,

Jul.

2009

Credit Screening Division

Manager of Enterprise Support Section, Credit Screening

Apr.

2012

Division

Deputy General Manager of Credit Screening Division

Jan.

2014

and Manager of Enterprise Support Section

General Manager of Takedadori Branch

Jun.

2015

General Manager of Isawa Branch

Hideki Sato

Jun.

2017

General Manager of Credit Screening Division

Jul.

2018

Executive Officer and General Manager of Credit Screening

(August 16, 1963)

Division

Reelection

Jun.

2021

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Head

4

Jun.

2022

Office Sales Division

Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Regional

Head Office Division, and General Manager of Head Office

Jun.

2023

Sales Division

Managing Director, in charge of credit screening, general

administration control, systems administration and business

support

To present

Mr. Hideki Sato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the division of credit

screening, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Managing

Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since June 2023. He thus has a

wealth of experience related to important business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank

nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would fulfill a role of decision-

making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank.

Number of shares of the Bank held

13,601 shares

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions

Bank held

Apr.

1988

Joined the Bank

Jul.

2009

Manager of Credit Screening Planning Section, Credit

Screening Division

Nov.

2012

General Manager of Kencho Branch

Jan.

2014

Senior Deputy General Manager of Yoshida Branch

Jun.

2015

Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division and

Manager of Credit Section

May

2018

Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division,

Tetsuya Naito

Manager of Client Section and Manager of Credit Section

Jun.

2018

General Manager of Minami Branch and General

5

(December 16,

Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch

1964)

Jun.

2019

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

Jul.

2019

Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate

Reelection

Jun.

2021

Planning Division

9,692

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo

Branch

shares

Jun.

2022

Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Dai-ichi

Tokyo Regional Head Office and General Manager of

Jun.

2023

Tokyo Branch

Managing Director, in charge of six regional head offices,

sales management, consultation sales, Tokyo business

development and regional revitalization promotion

To present

nomination as a candidate for Director>

Mr. Tetsuya Naito has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of

credit screening and corporate planning, the fields of branch management and others, and has

been serving as a Managing Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since

June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the

Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he

would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on

business execution of the Bank.

Apr.

1989

Joined the Bank

May

2011

Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section,

Jan.

2014

Credit Screening Division

General Manager of Secretariat

Jun.

2019

General Manager of Minami Branch and General

Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch

Koichiro Kato

Jun.

2021

General Manager of Personnel Division

Jul.

2021

Executive Officer and General Manager of Personnel

(October 1,

Division

1965)

Jun.

2022

Executive Officer and General Manager of Human

4,960

New election

Resources Division

shares

Jun.

2023

Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni Tokyo

6

Jun.

2023

Regional Head Office

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni

Tokyo Regional Head Office

To present

nomination as a candidate for Director>

Mr. Koichiro Kato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of

credit screening, secretariat and personnel, the fields of branch management and others, and has

been serving as an Executive Officer since July 2021 and as a Managing Executive Officer since

June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the

Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a new candidate for Director in the hope that he

would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on

business execution of the Bank.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions

Bank held

Apr.

1977

Joined the Bank of Japan

Nov.

1999

General Manager of Kofu Branch, the Bank of Japan

Aug.

2006

Deputy Director-General of Financial System and Bank

Examination Department, the Bank of Japan

May

2008

Director-General of Administration Department, the Bank of

Japan

Apr.

2009

Auditor of the Bank of Japan

Michio Masukawa

Jun.

2013

President CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD

Association

(September 16,

May

2014

Director (External Director) of DCM Holdings Co., Ltd.

1952)

To present

Reelection

Outside Director

Jun.

2014

Chairman CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD

Independent Director

Association

Feb.

2015

Director (Outside Director) of KANAYA HOTEL CO.,

LTD.

Jun.

2015

Director (Outside Director) of the Bank

0

7

Jun.

2023

To present

Advisor of General Incorporated Association CRD

shares

Association

To present

-

We expect Mr. Michio Masukawa to engage in decision-making on important management matters and the supervision of the business execution of the Bank from his point of view based on the sophisticated expertise, abundant knowledge and firsthand experience in the financial field developed through his time at the Bank of Japan as a branch General Manager and other posts. He has also been serving as an Outside Director of the Bank since June 2015 and adequately fulfilling his expected role. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that he would continue to perform hisrole.

He will have served as an Outside Director for nine (9) years as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

In light of the independence standard of Outside Directors as provided by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Exchange") and The Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors as provided by the Bank, it is judged that there is no risk of conflict of interest between Mr. Michio Masukawa and general shareholders. Therefore, he is registered as Independent Director with the Exchange.

No.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

positions

Bank held

Apr.

1993

Registered as an Attorney at Law (Member of the Daiichi

Tokyo BAR Association)

Joined Tanabe & Partners

Apr.

2014

To present

Member of Bid Oversight Commission, Japan Association

for International Racing and Stud Book

Aug.

2014

To present

Member of Commission on Policy for Persons with

Disabilities, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

Riyo Kano

Jun.

2015

To present

(May 11, 1966)

Director (Outside Director) of the Bank

To present

Reelection

Feb.

2017

War Victims' Relief Evaluation Commissioner, Ministry of

Outside Director

I

ndependent Director

Health, Labour and Welfare

To present

Jun.

2019

Director (Outside Director) of KDDI CORPORATION

8

Apr.

2021

Member of Data Science Screening Committee, Center for

1,500

Cancer Genomics and Advanced Therapeutics, National

shares

Cancer Center Japan

Dec.

2023

To present

Member of AMED Data Screening Committee, Japan

Agency for Medical Research and Development

To present

-

  • Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role >

We expect Ms. Riyo Kano to engage in decision-making on important management matters and the supervision of the business execution of the Bank from her point of view utilizing her expert knowledge and abundant experience as a lawyer. She has been serving as an Outside Director of the Bank since June 2015 and adequately fulfilling her expected role. Although she has never been directly involved in corporate management, the Bank nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that she would continue to perform her role.

She will have served as an Outside Director for nine (9) years as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

In light of the independence standard of Outside Directors as provided by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Exchange") and The Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors as provided by the Bank, it is judged that there is no risk of conflict of interest between Ms. Riyo Kano and general shareholders. Therefore, she is registered as Independent Director with the Exchange.

