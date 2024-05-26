These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
Securities Code: 8360 June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 23, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Yoshiaki Furuya
President
The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.
20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome,
Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery.
Please be informed that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures for electronic provision and matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website on the Internet.
The Bank's website: https://www.yamanashibank.co.jp/en/investor/shareholders.html
In addition to the above website, this information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above website, search by entering the Bank's name or the Securities Code, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order to view the information.
If you do not attend the meeting in person on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
7F Hall, Head Office of the Bank,
20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome, Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the
Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of Five (5) Corporate Auditors
4. Exercise of Voting Rights:
Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting
When attending the meeting, please bring this "convocation notice" with you and submit the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" at the reception desk on the day of the meeting.
Date and time of the meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing
Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" and return it so that it is received by the voting deadline.
Voting deadline: Mail received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time
Exercise of Voting Rights via Electromagnetic Means (the Internet, etc.)
Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the voting website, and indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals by the voting deadline.
Voting deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time
- If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
- If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem your vote placed via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.) to be the effective one.
- If you submit your vote multiple times via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem the last vote placed to be the effective one.
- In accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, the following items are not stated in the paper-based documents sent to shareholders who have requested them. The Corporate Auditors and the Independent Accounting Auditors audited the documents to be audited including the following matters.
- A portion of "Matters Regarding Status of the Bank," a portion of "Matters Regarding Directors and Corporate Auditors," "Matters Regarding Shares of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Share Subscription Rights, Etc. of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Independent Accounting Auditors," "Basic Policy Regarding the Way of Being a Person Who Controls the Determination of Financial and Business Policies," "System to Ensure Appropriate Business Operation," "Matters Regarding Specified Wholly- Owned Subsidiaries," "Matters Regarding Transaction With Parent Company, Etc.," "Matters Regarding Accounting Advisor," and "Others" in the Business Report
- "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision will be posted on the websites on which the matters are posted.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Bank's basic policy is to undertake stable dividends on a continuous basis while striving to enhance appropriate internal reserves to maintain sound management, considering the public nature of the banking business.
Following this basic policy, the appropriation of year-end dividends and surplus are proposed as follows.
-
Matters concerning year-end dividends
Taking into consideration the business results, etc. for the fiscal year under review, year-end dividends of 31 yen per share are proposed for the fiscal year under review in order to return profits to our shareholders. As the Bank paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share, the full-year dividends for the fiscal year under review will be 56 yen per share, an increase of 11 yen from the previous fiscal year.
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount 31 yen per share of common stock, for a total of 966,670,365 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 26, 2024
- Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
- Item and the amount of surplus to be increased
General reserve
4,000,000,000 yen
(2) Item and the amount of surplus to be decreased
Retained earnings brought forward
4,000,000,000 yen
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of nine (9) Directors is proposed.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Gender
Current positions
Attendance at the
No.
Name
Board of
at the Bank
Directors meetings
1
Mitsuyoshi Seki
Reelection
Male
Chairman
13 out of 14 meetings
(92%)
2
Yoshiaki Furuya
Reelection
Male
President
14 out of 14 meetings
(100%)
3
Masahiko Yamadera
Reelection
Male
Senior Managing
14 out of 14 meetings
Director
(100%)
4
Hideki Sato
Reelection
Male
Managing Director
11 out of 11 meetings
(100%)
5
Tetsuya Naito
Reelection
Male
Managing Director
11 out of 11 meetings
(100%)
6
Koichiro Kato
New election
Male
Managing Executive
-
Officer
Reelection
14 out of 14 meetings
7
Michio Masukawa
Outside Director
Male
Director
(100%)
Independent Director
Reelection
14 out of 14 meetings
8
Riyo Kano
Outside Director
Female
Director
(100%)
Independent Director
Reelection
14 out of 14 meetings
9
Miki Ichikawa
Outside Director
Female
Director
(100%)
Independent Director
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions
Bank held
Apr.
1977
Joined the Bank
Jun.
1998
Chief Deputy Manager of Business Development Group,
Business Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters
Jun.
1999
General Manager of Mejirodai Branch
Nov.
2001
Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and
Oct.
2002
Manager of Planning Section
Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
and Manager of Planning Section
Mitsuyoshi Seki
Aug.
2004
Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
Jun.
2005
General Manager of Business Promotion Division,
(September 19,
Marketing Headquarters
1953)
Jul.
2005
Executive Officer and General Manager of Business
Reelection
Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters
Jun.
2007
Director and General Manager of Risk Administration
Division
Mar.
2008
Director and General Manager of Personnel Division
45,900
1
Jun.
2009
Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate
Jun.
2011
Planning Division
shares
Senior Managing Director
Jun.
2017
President, in charge of auditing
Jun.
2023
Corporate Auditor (Outside Corporate Auditor), FUJI
KYUKO CO., LTD.
Jun.
2023
To present
Chairman of the Bank
Dec.
2023
To present
President, Yamanashi Mirai Investment Co.,Ltd.
To present
nomination as a candidate for Director>
Mr. Mitsuyoshi Seki has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of
business promotion, corporate planning, corporate administration and personnel, the fields of
branch management and others, and has been serving as a Director since June 2007, as
President since June 2017 and as Chairman since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his role of
decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of
the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he
would continue to perform his role.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions
Bank held
Apr.
1986
Joined the Bank
Dec.
2006
Chief Deputy Manager of Planning Section, Corporate
Jun.
2007
Planning Division
Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section,
Oct.
2010
Business Promotion Division
Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division
and Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section
Jun.
2011
Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division
Yoshiaki Furuya
and Manager of Marketing Strategies Section
Jun.
2014
Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division
2
(December 19,
Jun.
2015
General Manager of Business Promotion Division
27,469
1963)
Jul.
2015
Executive Officer and General Manager of Business
shares
Reelection
Jun.
2017
Promotion Division
Executive Officer and General Manager of Kugawa Branch
Jun.
2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo Branch
Jun.
2019
Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch
Jun.
2020
Managing Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch
Jun.
2021
Senior Managing Director, in charge of personnel and
Jun.
2022
corporate administration
Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources
Jun.
2023
and management control
President, in charge of auditing
To present
nomination as a candidate for Director>
Mr. Yoshiaki Furuya has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of
corporate planning, business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been
serving as a Director since June 2019 and as President since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his
role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution
of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he
would continue to perform his role.
Apr.
1987
Joined the Bank
Apr.
2009
Chief Deputy Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section,
Jun.
2011
Personnel Division
Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section, Personnel
Division
Jun.
2013
Deputy General Manager of Personnel Division and
Masahiko
Jun.
2015
Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section
General Manager of Jonan Branch
Yamadera
Jun.
2017
General Manager of Business Promotion Division
(December 26,
Jul.
2017
Executive Officer and General Manager of Business
1963)
Promotion Division
Reelection
Jun.
2019
Director, General Manager of Hachioji Branch and General
3
Manager of Western Tokyo Consultation Sales Division
23,000
Jun.
2020
Director and General Manager of Hachioji Branch
shares
Jun.
2021
Managing Director, in charge of business promotion, sales
promotion planning, consultation sales and western Tokyo
consultation sales
Jun.
2022
Managing Director, in charge of regional head offices, sales
management, consultation sales, Tokyo business promotion
and regional revitalization promotion
Jun.
2023
Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources
and management control
To present
nomination as a candidate for Director>
Mr. Masahiko Yamadera accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of
personnel and business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been
serving as a Director since June 2019 and as Senior Managing Director since June 2023. He
adequately fulfills his role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision
on business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for
Director in the hope that he would continue to perform his role.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
(Date of birth)
positions
Apr.
1987
Joined the Bank
Apr.
2009
Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section,
Jul.
2009
Credit Screening Division
Manager of Enterprise Support Section, Credit Screening
Apr.
2012
Division
Deputy General Manager of Credit Screening Division
Jan.
2014
and Manager of Enterprise Support Section
General Manager of Takedadori Branch
Jun.
2015
General Manager of Isawa Branch
Hideki Sato
Jun.
2017
General Manager of Credit Screening Division
Jul.
2018
Executive Officer and General Manager of Credit Screening
(August 16, 1963)
Division
Reelection
Jun.
2021
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Head
4
Jun.
2022
Office Sales Division
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Regional
Head Office Division, and General Manager of Head Office
Jun.
2023
Sales Division
Managing Director, in charge of credit screening, general
administration control, systems administration and business
support
To present
Mr. Hideki Sato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the division of credit
screening, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Managing
Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since June 2023. He thus has a
wealth of experience related to important business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank
nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would fulfill a role of decision-
making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank.
Number of shares of the Bank held
13,601 shares
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions
Bank held
Apr.
1988
Joined the Bank
Jul.
2009
Manager of Credit Screening Planning Section, Credit
Screening Division
Nov.
2012
General Manager of Kencho Branch
Jan.
2014
Senior Deputy General Manager of Yoshida Branch
Jun.
2015
Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division and
Manager of Credit Section
May
2018
Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division,
Tetsuya Naito
Manager of Client Section and Manager of Credit Section
Jun.
2018
General Manager of Minami Branch and General
5
(December 16,
Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch
1964)
Jun.
2019
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
Jul.
2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate
Reelection
Jun.
2021
Planning Division
9,692
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo
Branch
shares
Jun.
2022
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Dai-ichi
Tokyo Regional Head Office and General Manager of
Jun.
2023
Tokyo Branch
Managing Director, in charge of six regional head offices,
sales management, consultation sales, Tokyo business
development and regional revitalization promotion
To present
nomination as a candidate for Director>
Mr. Tetsuya Naito has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of
credit screening and corporate planning, the fields of branch management and others, and has
been serving as a Managing Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since
June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the
Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he
would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on
business execution of the Bank.
Apr.
1989
Joined the Bank
May
2011
Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section,
Jan.
2014
Credit Screening Division
General Manager of Secretariat
Jun.
2019
General Manager of Minami Branch and General
Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch
Koichiro Kato
Jun.
2021
General Manager of Personnel Division
Jul.
2021
Executive Officer and General Manager of Personnel
(October 1,
Division
1965)
Jun.
2022
Executive Officer and General Manager of Human
4,960
New election
Resources Division
shares
Jun.
2023
Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni Tokyo
6
Jun.
2023
Regional Head Office
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni
Tokyo Regional Head Office
To present
nomination as a candidate for Director>
Mr. Koichiro Kato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of
credit screening, secretariat and personnel, the fields of branch management and others, and has
been serving as an Executive Officer since July 2021 and as a Managing Executive Officer since
June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the
Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a new candidate for Director in the hope that he
would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on
business execution of the Bank.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions
Bank held
Apr.
1977
Joined the Bank of Japan
Nov.
1999
General Manager of Kofu Branch, the Bank of Japan
Aug.
2006
Deputy Director-General of Financial System and Bank
Examination Department, the Bank of Japan
May
2008
Director-General of Administration Department, the Bank of
Japan
Apr.
2009
Auditor of the Bank of Japan
Michio Masukawa
Jun.
2013
President CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD
Association
(September 16,
May
2014
Director (External Director) of DCM Holdings Co., Ltd.
1952)
To present
Reelection
Outside Director
Jun.
2014
Chairman CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD
Independent Director
Association
Feb.
2015
Director (Outside Director) of KANAYA HOTEL CO.,
LTD.
Jun.
2015
Director (Outside Director) of the Bank
0
7
Jun.
2023
To present
Advisor of General Incorporated Association CRD
shares
Association
To present
-
We expect Mr. Michio Masukawa to engage in decision-making on important management matters and the supervision of the business execution of the Bank from his point of view based on the sophisticated expertise, abundant knowledge and firsthand experience in the financial field developed through his time at the Bank of Japan as a branch General Manager and other posts. He has also been serving as an Outside Director of the Bank since June 2015 and adequately fulfilling his expected role. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that he would continue to perform hisrole.
He will have served as an Outside Director for nine (9) years as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
In light of the independence standard of Outside Directors as provided by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Exchange") and The Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors as provided by the Bank, it is judged that there is no risk of conflict of interest between Mr. Michio Masukawa and general shareholders. Therefore, he is registered as Independent Director with the Exchange.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
positions
Bank held
Apr.
1993
Registered as an Attorney at Law (Member of the Daiichi
Tokyo BAR Association)
Joined Tanabe & Partners
Apr.
2014
To present
Member of Bid Oversight Commission, Japan Association
for International Racing and Stud Book
Aug.
2014
To present
Member of Commission on Policy for Persons with
Disabilities, Cabinet Office, Government of Japan
Riyo Kano
Jun.
2015
To present
(May 11, 1966)
Director (Outside Director) of the Bank
To present
Reelection
Feb.
2017
War Victims' Relief Evaluation Commissioner, Ministry of
Outside Director
I
ndependent Director
Health, Labour and Welfare
To present
Jun.
2019
Director (Outside Director) of KDDI CORPORATION
8
Apr.
2021
Member of Data Science Screening Committee, Center for
1,500
Cancer Genomics and Advanced Therapeutics, National
shares
Cancer Center Japan
Dec.
2023
To present
Member of AMED Data Screening Committee, Japan
Agency for Medical Research and Development
To present
-
- Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected role >
We expect Ms. Riyo Kano to engage in decision-making on important management matters and the supervision of the business execution of the Bank from her point of view utilizing her expert knowledge and abundant experience as a lawyer. She has been serving as an Outside Director of the Bank since June 2015 and adequately fulfilling her expected role. Although she has never been directly involved in corporate management, the Bank nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that she would continue to perform her role.
She will have served as an Outside Director for nine (9) years as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
In light of the independence standard of Outside Directors as provided by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Exchange") and The Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors as provided by the Bank, it is judged that there is no risk of conflict of interest between Ms. Riyo Kano and general shareholders. Therefore, she is registered as Independent Director with the Exchange.
