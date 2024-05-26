These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Bank assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translations. Securities Code: 8360 June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 23, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Yoshiaki Furuya President The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. 20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome, Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake and sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery. Please be informed that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures for electronic provision and matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website on the Internet. The Bank's website: https://www.yamanashibank.co.jp/en/investor/shareholders.html In addition to the above website, this information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please access the above website, search by entering the Bank's name or the Securities Code, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order to view the information. If you do not attend the meeting in person on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electromagnetic means (via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time. 1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time 2. Place: 7F Hall, Head Office of the Bank, 20-8, Marunouchi 1-chome, Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors 1

Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors Proposal No. 3: Election of Five (5) Corporate Auditors 4. Exercise of Voting Rights: Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting When attending the meeting, please bring this "convocation notice" with you and submit the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" at the reception desk on the day of the meeting. Date and time of the meeting: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing Please indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals on the enclosed "Voting Rights Exercise Form" and return it so that it is received by the voting deadline. Voting deadline: Mail received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time Exercise of Voting Rights via Electromagnetic Means (the Internet, etc.) Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) (in Japanese), follow the instructions on the voting website, and indicate your vote for or against each of the proposals by the voting deadline. Voting deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024 Japan time If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.

If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem your vote placed via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.) to be the effective one.

If you submit your vote multiple times via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), we will deem the last vote placed to be the effective one. End In accordance with laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, the following items are not stated in the paper-based documents sent to shareholders who have requested them. The Corporate Auditors and the Independent Accounting Auditors audited the documents to be audited including the following matters.

A portion of "Matters Regarding Status of the Bank," a portion of "Matters Regarding Directors and Corporate Auditors," "Matters Regarding Shares of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Share Subscription Rights, Etc. of the Bank," "Matters Regarding Independent Accounting Auditors," "Basic Policy Regarding the Way of Being a Person Who Controls the Determination of Financial and Business Policies," "System to Ensure Appropriate Business Operation," "Matters Regarding Specified Wholly- Owned Subsidiaries," "Matters Regarding Transaction With Parent Company, Etc.," "Matters Regarding Accounting Advisor," and "Others" in the Business Report "Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-consolidated Financial Statements "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision will be posted on the websites on which the matters are posted. 2

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus The Bank's basic policy is to undertake stable dividends on a continuous basis while striving to enhance appropriate internal reserves to maintain sound management, considering the public nature of the banking business. Following this basic policy, the appropriation of year-end dividends and surplus are proposed as follows. Matters concerning year-end dividends

Taking into consideration the business results, etc. for the fiscal year under review, year-end dividends of 31 yen per share are proposed for the fiscal year under review in order to return profits to our shareholders. As the Bank paid an interim dividend of 25 yen per share, the full-year dividends for the fiscal year under review will be 56 yen per share, an increase of 11 yen from the previous fiscal year. Type of dividend property Cash Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount 31 yen per share of common stock, for a total of 966,670,365 yen Effective date of distribution of surplus June 26, 2024 Matters concerning the appropriation of surplus Item and the amount of surplus to be increased General reserve 4,000,000,000 yen (2) Item and the amount of surplus to be decreased Retained earnings brought forward 4,000,000,000 yen 3

Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of nine (9) Directors is proposed. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Gender Current positions Attendance at the No. Name Board of at the Bank Directors meetings 1 Mitsuyoshi Seki Reelection Male Chairman 13 out of 14 meetings (92%) 2 Yoshiaki Furuya Reelection Male President 14 out of 14 meetings (100%) 3 Masahiko Yamadera Reelection Male Senior Managing 14 out of 14 meetings Director (100%) 4 Hideki Sato Reelection Male Managing Director 11 out of 11 meetings (100%) 5 Tetsuya Naito Reelection Male Managing Director 11 out of 11 meetings (100%) 6 Koichiro Kato New election Male Managing Executive - Officer Reelection 14 out of 14 meetings 7 Michio Masukawa Outside Director Male Director (100%) Independent Director Reelection 14 out of 14 meetings 8 Riyo Kano Outside Director Female Director (100%) Independent Director Reelection 14 out of 14 meetings 9 Miki Ichikawa Outside Director Female Director (100%) Independent Director 4

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent Number of shares of the (Date of birth) positions Bank held Apr. 1977 Joined the Bank Jun. 1998 Chief Deputy Manager of Business Development Group, Business Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters Jun. 1999 General Manager of Mejirodai Branch Nov. 2001 Acting General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and Oct. 2002 Manager of Planning Section Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and Manager of Planning Section Mitsuyoshi Seki Aug. 2004 Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Jun. 2005 General Manager of Business Promotion Division, (September 19, Marketing Headquarters 1953) Jul. 2005 Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Reelection Promotion Division, Marketing Headquarters Jun. 2007 Director and General Manager of Risk Administration Division Mar. 2008 Director and General Manager of Personnel Division 45,900 1 Jun. 2009 Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Jun. 2011 Planning Division shares Senior Managing Director Jun. 2017 President, in charge of auditing Jun. 2023 Corporate Auditor (Outside Corporate Auditor), FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD. Jun. 2023 To present Chairman of the Bank Dec. 2023 To present President, Yamanashi Mirai Investment Co.,Ltd. To present nomination as a candidate for Director> Mr. Mitsuyoshi Seki has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of business promotion, corporate planning, corporate administration and personnel, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Director since June 2007, as President since June 2017 and as Chairman since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would continue to perform his role. 5

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent Number of shares of the (Date of birth) positions Bank held Apr. 1986 Joined the Bank Dec. 2006 Chief Deputy Manager of Planning Section, Corporate Jun. 2007 Planning Division Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section, Oct. 2010 Business Promotion Division Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division and Manager of Marketing Promotion Planning Section Jun. 2011 Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division Yoshiaki Furuya and Manager of Marketing Strategies Section Jun. 2014 Deputy General Manager of Business Promotion Division 2 (December 19, Jun. 2015 General Manager of Business Promotion Division 27,469 1963) Jul. 2015 Executive Officer and General Manager of Business shares Reelection Jun. 2017 Promotion Division Executive Officer and General Manager of Kugawa Branch Jun. 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo Branch Jun. 2019 Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch Jun. 2020 Managing Director and General Manager of Tokyo Branch Jun. 2021 Senior Managing Director, in charge of personnel and Jun. 2022 corporate administration Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources Jun. 2023 and management control President, in charge of auditing To present nomination as a candidate for Director> Mr. Yoshiaki Furuya has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of corporate planning, business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Director since June 2019 and as President since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would continue to perform his role. Apr. 1987 Joined the Bank Apr. 2009 Chief Deputy Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section, Jun. 2011 Personnel Division Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section, Personnel Division Jun. 2013 Deputy General Manager of Personnel Division and Masahiko Jun. 2015 Manager of Personnel and Welfare Section General Manager of Jonan Branch Yamadera Jun. 2017 General Manager of Business Promotion Division (December 26, Jul. 2017 Executive Officer and General Manager of Business 1963) Promotion Division Reelection Jun. 2019 Director, General Manager of Hachioji Branch and General 3 Manager of Western Tokyo Consultation Sales Division 23,000 Jun. 2020 Director and General Manager of Hachioji Branch shares Jun. 2021 Managing Director, in charge of business promotion, sales promotion planning, consultation sales and western Tokyo consultation sales Jun. 2022 Managing Director, in charge of regional head offices, sales management, consultation sales, Tokyo business promotion and regional revitalization promotion Jun. 2023 Senior Managing Director, in charge of human resources and management control To present nomination as a candidate for Director> Mr. Masahiko Yamadera accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of personnel and business promotion, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Director since June 2019 and as Senior Managing Director since June 2023. He adequately fulfills his role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would continue to perform his role. 6

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent (Date of birth) positions Apr. 1987 Joined the Bank Apr. 2009 Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section, Jul. 2009 Credit Screening Division Manager of Enterprise Support Section, Credit Screening Apr. 2012 Division Deputy General Manager of Credit Screening Division Jan. 2014 and Manager of Enterprise Support Section General Manager of Takedadori Branch Jun. 2015 General Manager of Isawa Branch Hideki Sato Jun. 2017 General Manager of Credit Screening Division Jul. 2018 Executive Officer and General Manager of Credit Screening (August 16, 1963) Division Reelection Jun. 2021 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Head 4 Jun. 2022 Office Sales Division Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Regional Head Office Division, and General Manager of Head Office Jun. 2023 Sales Division Managing Director, in charge of credit screening, general administration control, systems administration and business support To present Mr. Hideki Sato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the division of credit screening, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Managing Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would fulfill a role of decision- making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. Number of shares of the Bank held 13,601 shares 7

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent Number of shares of the (Date of birth) positions Bank held Apr. 1988 Joined the Bank Jul. 2009 Manager of Credit Screening Planning Section, Credit Screening Division Nov. 2012 General Manager of Kencho Branch Jan. 2014 Senior Deputy General Manager of Yoshida Branch Jun. 2015 Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division and Manager of Credit Section May 2018 Deputy General Manager of Head Office Sales Division, Tetsuya Naito Manager of Client Section and Manager of Credit Section Jun. 2018 General Manager of Minami Branch and General 5 (December 16, Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch 1964) Jun. 2019 General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Jul. 2019 Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Reelection Jun. 2021 Planning Division 9,692 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Tokyo Branch shares Jun. 2022 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Dai-ichi Tokyo Regional Head Office and General Manager of Jun. 2023 Tokyo Branch Managing Director, in charge of six regional head offices, sales management, consultation sales, Tokyo business development and regional revitalization promotion To present nomination as a candidate for Director> Mr. Tetsuya Naito has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of credit screening and corporate planning, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as a Managing Executive Officer since June 2021 and as a Managing Director since June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Director in the hope that he would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. Apr. 1989 Joined the Bank May 2011 Chief Deputy Manager of Enterprise Support Section, Jan. 2014 Credit Screening Division General Manager of Secretariat Jun. 2019 General Manager of Minami Branch and General Manager of Sumiyoshi Branch Koichiro Kato Jun. 2021 General Manager of Personnel Division Jul. 2021 Executive Officer and General Manager of Personnel (October 1, Division 1965) Jun. 2022 Executive Officer and General Manager of Human 4,960 New election Resources Division shares Jun. 2023 Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni Tokyo 6 Jun. 2023 Regional Head Office Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Dai-ni Tokyo Regional Head Office To present nomination as a candidate for Director> Mr. Koichiro Kato has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the divisions of credit screening, secretariat and personnel, the fields of branch management and others, and has been serving as an Executive Officer since July 2021 and as a Managing Executive Officer since June 2023. He thus has a wealth of experience related to important business execution of the Bank. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a new candidate for Director in the hope that he would fulfill a role of decision-making on important management matters and supervision on business execution of the Bank. 8

No. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities and significant concurrent Number of shares of the (Date of birth) positions Bank held Apr. 1977 Joined the Bank of Japan Nov. 1999 General Manager of Kofu Branch, the Bank of Japan Aug. 2006 Deputy Director-General of Financial System and Bank Examination Department, the Bank of Japan May 2008 Director-General of Administration Department, the Bank of Japan Apr. 2009 Auditor of the Bank of Japan Michio Masukawa Jun. 2013 President CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD Association (September 16, May 2014 Director (External Director) of DCM Holdings Co., Ltd. 1952) To present Reelection Outside Director Jun. 2014 Chairman CEO of General Incorporated Association CRD Independent Director Association Feb. 2015 Director (Outside Director) of KANAYA HOTEL CO., LTD. Jun. 2015 Director (Outside Director) of the Bank 0 7 Jun. 2023 To present Advisor of General Incorporated Association CRD shares Association To present - We expect Mr. Michio Masukawa to engage in decision-making on important management matters and the supervision of the business execution of the Bank from his point of view based on the sophisticated expertise, abundant knowledge and firsthand experience in the financial field developed through his time at the Bank of Japan as a branch General Manager and other posts. He has also been serving as an Outside Director of the Bank since June 2015 and adequately fulfilling his expected role. Accordingly, the Bank nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director in the hope that he would continue to perform hisrole. He will have served as an Outside Director for nine (9) years as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In light of the independence standard of Outside Directors as provided by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "the Exchange") and The Criteria for the Independence of Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors as provided by the Bank, it is judged that there is no risk of conflict of interest between Mr. Michio Masukawa and general shareholders. Therefore, he is registered as Independent Director with the Exchange. 9