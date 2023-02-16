Yokohama Rubber : Results Briefing from the Presiden

FY2022 Results Briefing
Yokohama Transformation 2023: Looking Back at 2022 and Ahead to Activities in 2023
Medium-term Management Plan Yokohama Transformation 2023
Looking Back at 2022
Medium-term Management Plan
Tire Strategy: Impact of CASE/MaaS on Tire Business
Global tire market
YRC
Consumer tires（PCR・MC）
Commercial tires（TBR・OR・AG・ID・AC）
TBR 2：1 OHT
Consumer tires
Commercial tires
TBR １：１ OHT
Turning consumer tires into Commercial tires
Exploitation
B to B （to C） Exploration
Raise high value-added
tire sales ratio
ADVAN
GEOLANDAR
WINTER
Respond to market
changes
Cost
Product
Service
lineup
ＤＸ
FY2022 Results
billion yen
2022
2022 forecast
2021
Change from
Change
YX2023 Targets
result
forecast
(YoY)
for FY22
Sales revenue
860.5
855.0
670.8
+5.5
+189.7
650.0
Business profit
70.1
62.5
62.2
+7.6
+7.9
60.0
Business
8.1%
7.3%
9.3%
+0.8%
-1.2％
9.2％
profit margin
Operating profit
68.9
60.5
83.6
+8.4
-14.8
-
Profit
45.9
42.0
65.5
+3.9
-19.6
ROIC
5.2%
8.2%
-3.0%
7％
(2023 target）
ROE
13.9%
-5.9％
10％
D/E Ratio
0.39
0.34
+0.05
0.4
(NET D/E Ratio)
(0.27)
(0.26)
(+0.01)
Operating CF
39.2
68.3
-29.1
250.0
3-year total
Capital
54.9
38.8
+16.1
≤ depreciation
(excl strategic
investment
investments)
