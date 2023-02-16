Advanced search
    5101   JP3955800002

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

(5101)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50:22 2023-02-17 am EST
2214.00 JPY   +3.17%
02/16Yokohama Rubber : Results Briefing from the Presiden
PU
02/15Japan's Topix hits 2-1/2-month high, softer yen boosts auto stocks
RE
02/14Yokohama Rubber : joins Japan's 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity
PU
Yokohama Rubber : Results Briefing from the Presiden

02/16/2023 | 11:46pm EST
FY2022 Results Briefing

Yokohama Transformation 2023: Looking Back at 2022 and Ahead to Activities in 2023

Medium-term Management Plan Yokohama Transformation 2023

Looking Back at 2022

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

Medium-term Management Plan

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

3

Tire Strategy: Impact of CASE/MaaS on Tire Business

Global tire market

YRC

Consumer tiresPCRMC

Commercial tiresTBRORAGIDAC

TBR 21 OHT

Consumer tires

Commercial tires

TBR １：１ OHT

Turning consumer tires into Commercial tires

Exploitation

B to B to C Exploration

Raise high value-added

tire sales ratio

ADVAN

GEOLANDAR

WINTER

Respond to market

changes

Cost

Product

Service

lineup

ＤＸ

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

4

FY2022 Results

billion yen

2022

2022 forecast

2021

Change from

Change

YX2023 Targets

result

result

forecast

(YoY)

for FY22

Sales revenue

860.5

855.0

670.8

+5.5

+189.7

650.0

Business profit

70.1

62.5

62.2

+7.6

+7.9

60.0

Business

8.1%

7.3%

9.3%

+0.8%

-1.2

9.2

profit margin

Operating profit

68.9

60.5

83.6

+8.4

-14.8

-

Profit

45.9

42.0

65.5

+3.9

-19.6

-

ROIC

5.2%

-

8.2%

-

-3.0%

7

(2023 target

ROE

8.1%

-

13.9%

-

-5.9

10

(2023 target

D/E Ratio

0.39

-

0.34

-

+0.05

0.4

(NET D/E Ratio)

(0.27)

(0.26)

(+0.01)

(2023 target

Operating CF

39.2

-

68.3

-

-29.1

250.0

3-year total

Capital

54.9

-

38.8

-

+16.1

≤ depreciation

(excl strategic

investment

investments)

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 04:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 853 B 6 364 M 6 364 M
Net income 2022 45 797 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2022 190 B 1 421 M 1 421 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,52x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 345 B 2 573 M 2 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 222
Free-Float 77,8%
Technical analysis trends THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 146,00 JPY
Average target price 2 471,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Yamaishi Manager-MD Promotions Office
Masaki Noro Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Gota Matsuo Director & GM-Business Administration
Hideichi Okada Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Takenaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.2.38%2 522
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION3.50%25 035
MICHELIN (CGDE)15.45%22 862
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.2.99%4 348
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY14.88%3 345
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.70%2 836