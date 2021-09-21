Yokohama Rubber : revises its Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber

Tokyo-The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced today that from this September it is applying a revised version of its Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber. The revision incorporates the policy framework adopted by the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) at its second general assembly held in September 2020 into the procurement policy established by Yokohama Rubber in October 2018. The revision is a further indication of Yokohama Rubber's aim to contribute to the achievement of a higher level of natural rubber sustainability.



[Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber]

https://www.y-yokohama.com/global/csr/pdf/SNR2.0_English.pdf



As a participant in the Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative (SNR-i) promoted by the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG) in 2017 and a member of GPSNR since 2018, Yokohama Rubber has been carrying out a wide range of activities to promote the procurement of sustainable natural rubber.



Reacting to Yokohama Rubber's policy revision, GPSNR Platform Director Stefano Savi said: ''Yokohama Rubber's compliance with the GPSNR policy framework reflects their commitment to a fair, equitable and sustainable natural rubber value chain. Since GPSNR finds 50% of the natural rubber demand represented in its membership, the adoption of the policy framework by Yokohama Rubber and other member companies is a step ahead for the industry at large.''



The ESG initiatives included in Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), Yokohama Rubber's medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021-2023, are based on the concept of "Caring for the Future." By implementing ESG initiatives under this concept, Yokohama Rubber will be making an effort to help resolve social issues through its business activities. In addition, with the "Promotion of CSR activities throughout the value chain" designated as one of the important goals driving Yokohama Rubber's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the Company will step up and accelerate its efforts to promote activities that conform to its revised Procurement Policy for Sustainable Natural Rubber among all members of its supply chain. Attachments Original document

