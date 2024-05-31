Hiratsuka, Japan-The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new partnership agreement with Cameron Steele, a legend in North America's off-road racing world. Yokohama Rubber will supply Steele with its GEOLANDAR brand tires for SUVs and pickup trucks in support of his efforts to win highly popular and challenging off-road races.



Cameron Steele is a highly accomplished driver who has competed in a wide variety of off-road races in North America. He has been a regular participant in world-famous grueling off-road races, including capturing a class championship in 2018.



Yokohama Rubber's GEOLANDAR tires have demonstrated superior off-road performance in many races in recent years. In 2023, vehicles equipped with GEOLANDAR tires captured series championships in the Best In The Desert's Trick Truck class and the ULTRA4 Racing's 4900 UTV Pro Mod class. In 2024, vehicles equipped with GEOLANDAR tires also finished first-place in three classes at the King of the Hammers which is considered the one of the toughest off-road races in the world. Yokohama Rubber will be supplying a specially developed off-road race version of its GEOLANDAR M/T G003 mud-terrain tires that includes sustainable materials. The supplied tire is environmentally friendly while still providing the surging force needed to win grueling off-road races.



The consumer tire strategy in Yokohama Rubber's new three-year (2024-2026) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026), aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added tires by expanding sales of YOKOHAMA's global flagship ADVAN brand, the GEOLANDAR brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, winter tires, and 18-inch and larger tires. Yokohama Rubber positions participation in motorsports activities as crucial to its effort to further strengthen the ADVAN and GEOLANDAR brands. Yokohama Rubber therefore is again participating in a wide variety of motorsports events around the globe, from top-category to grassroots events.

