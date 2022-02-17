Yokohama Rubber : Financial Results Briefing MaterialPDF 833(KB)

FY 2021 Financial Results
Briefing Material
February 17, 2022
The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Scope of Consolidation
Consolidated subsidiaries 109 companies (4 less than at the end of previous fiscal year)
(Breakdown of change)
+3 companies
Japan: +1 company
MB domestic company engaged in repair and maintenance of construction and hydraulic machinery Europe: +1 company
Tire indirectly owned sales subsidiary
Asia: +1 company
Tire mold production and sales company
-7 companies
Japan: -5 companies
Tire indirectly owned sales subsidiaries
Europe: -2 companies
Tire indirectly owned sales subsidiaries
|
|
2
|
|
3
Profit and Loss (Full Year)
|
|
|
|
|
US$ 110 yen
|
105 yen (previous year)
|
|
+5 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR 130 yen
|
125 yen (previous year)
|
|
+5 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RUB 1.5 yen
|
1.5 yen (previous year)
|
+0.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TSR20*
|
|
168 cents
|
132 cents (previous year)
|
+36 cents *SICOM TSR20 1M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WTI
|
|
68 dollars
|
40 dollars (previous year)
|
+28 dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
Change excluding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impact of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
rate impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
670.8
|
|
551.1
|
|
+119.7
|
+21.7%
|
|
|
|
+19.5
|
+100.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business profit*1
|
62.2
|
|
35.9
|
|
+26.3
|
+73.3%
|
|
|
|
+5.1
|
+21.2
|
|
|
Continued
|
(Business profit margin)
|
(9.3%)
|
|
(6.5%)
|
|
(+2.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
Operating profit
|
83.6
|
|
36.0
|
|
+47.6
|
+132.4%
|
|
|
|
+5.1
|
+42.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Operating profit margin)
|
(12.5%)
|
|
(6.5%)
|
|
(+6.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
58.7
|
|
25.9
|
|
+32.8
|
+126.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued
|
Profit*2
|
6.8
|
|
0.4
|
|
+6.4
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit*3
|
65.5
|
|
26.3
|
|
+39.2
|
+148.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Business profit= Sales revenue- (Cost of sales + SG&A expenses)
|
*3 Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Transfer of Hamatite business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Business Segment (Full Year)
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Tires
|
470.2
|
399.2
|
+71.0
|
+17.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MB
|
84.4
|
79.0
|
+5.4
|
+6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
revenue
|
|
ATG
|
107.3
|
65.1
|
+42.2
|
+64.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
8.9
|
7.7
|
+1.1
|
+14.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
670.8
|
551.1
|
+119.7
|
+21.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tires
|
42.7
|
24.0
|
+18.7
|
+78.0%
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MB
|
3.8
|
2.9
|
+0.9
|
+30.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATG
|
14.7
|
8.8
|
+5.9
|
+67.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
+1.0
|
-
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
62.2
|
35.9
|
+26.3
|
+73.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billion yen)
|
|
|
Exchange
|
Change
|
rate
|
excluding
|
impact of
|
impact
|
exchange rates
|
|
|
+14.1
|
+56.9
|
|
|
+1.9
|
+3.5
|
|
|
+3.4
|
+38.8
|
|
|
+0.0
|
+1.1
|
|
|
+19.5
|
+100.3
|
|
|
|
|
+4.4
|
+14.3
|
|
|
+0.3
|
+0.6
|
|
|
+0.4
|
+5.5
|
|
|
+0.0
|
+1.0
|
|
|
-
|
-0.2
|
|
|
+5.1
|
+21.2
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.