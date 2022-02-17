Yokohama Rubber : Included in Global ESG Stock Index FTSE4Good Index Series for 17th Consecutive Year

Tokyo-The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., is proud to announce that its stock has again been selected for inclusion in two stock indexes focused on companies with strong ESG practices-the FTSE4Good Index Series and the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. Yokohama's inclusion in the global FTSE4Good Index Series for a 17th consecutive year reconfirms that the Company's ESG activities and disclosure practices meet the highest global standards. The Company was selected to the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for the fifth straight year.



The FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index are two of the many indexes developed and maintained by FTSE Russell*. The former is used by investors around the world as a benchmark index for their ESG-focused investments. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index was established as an industry-neutral index that reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices. It is one of four indexes selected by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) to guide its ESG investments.



A commitment to addressing ESG issues is central to management strategy at Yokohama. The Company will continue striving to fulfill that commitment in working to achieve sustainable growth and to maximize corporate value over the medium and long terms.



*FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, is a major global index provider engaged in the creation and administration of investment-oriented indexes.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:23:03 UTC.