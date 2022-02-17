Yokohama Rubber : Results Briefing from the PresidentPDF 2,872(KB)

FY2021 Results Briefing
「Yokohama Transformation2023」の進捗と
Yokohama Transformation 2023: Looking Back at 2021 and Ahead to Activities in 2022
2022年度年間見通しについて
Medium-term Management Plan
2
Tire Strategy: Impact of CASE/MaaS on Tire Business
3
FY2021 Results
2021
Nov. 2021
2020
Change from
Change
YX2023
billion yen
Targets for
result
Forecast
forecast
(YoY)
FY21
Sales revenue
670.8
655.0
551.1
+15.8
+119.7
620.0
Business
62.2
52.5
35.9
+9.7
+26.3
50.0
profit
9.3%
8.0%
6.5%
+1.3
+2.8
8.1％
profit margin
Operating
83.6
74.5
36.0
+9.1
+47.6
50.5
Profit
65.5
58.0
26.3
+7.5
+39.2
34.5
ROE
13.9%
-
6.3％
+7.6
10％
(2023 targes）
D/E Ratio
0.34
0.50
0.16
0.4
4
Consumer Tires: Raise High Value-Added Tire Sales Ratio
Target
50%+
UHP
SUV
WINTER
Pickup truck
40%
(2019)
5
