Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5101   JP3955800002

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED

(5101)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yokohama Rubber : Results Briefing from the PresidentPDF 2,872(KB)

02/17/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2021 Results Briefing

Yokohama Transformation2023」の進捗と

Yokohama Transformation 2023: Looking Back at 2021 and Ahead to Activities in 2022

2022年度年間見通しについて

Medium-term Management Plan

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

2

Tire Strategy: Impact of CASE/MaaS on Tire Business

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

3

FY2021 Results

2021

Nov. 2021

2020

Change from

Change

YX2023

billion yen

Targets for

result

Forecast

result

forecast

(YoY)

FY21

Sales revenue

670.8

655.0

551.1

+15.8

+119.7

620.0

Business

62.2

52.5

35.9

+9.7

+26.3

50.0

profit

Business

9.3%

8.0%

6.5%

+1.3

+2.8

8.1

profit margin

Operating

83.6

74.5

36.0

+9.1

+47.6

50.5

profit

Profit

65.5

58.0

26.3

+7.5

+39.2

34.5

ROE

13.9%

-

6.3

-

+7.6

10

(2023 targes

D/E Ratio

0.34

-

0.50

-

0.16

0.4

(2023 targes

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

4

Consumer Tires: Raise High Value-Added Tire Sales Ratio

Target

50%+

UHP

SUV

WINTER

Pickup truck

40%

(2019)

  1. Expanding OE use of ADVAN & GEOLANDAR
  2. Strengthen salesin replacement market and Expand size lineupsincluding for WINTER tires
  3. Strengthen sales of tires suited to local market needs

Copyright(C) THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Results Briefing from the PresidentPDF 2,872(KB)
PU
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Financial Results Briefing MaterialPDF 833(KB)
PU
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Supplementary InformationPDF 205(KB)
PU
12:34aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : to continue supplying tires for SUPER FORMULA from 2023 and develop raci..
PU
12:24aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Included in Global ESG Stock Index FTSE4Good Index Series for 17th Conse..
PU
12:14aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : becomes supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclos..
PU
01/31YOKOHAMA RUBBER : natural rubber processing subsidiary supporting Thai villages affected b..
PU
01/14YOKOHAMA RUBBER : and RAOT hold seminar event in support of natural rubber farmers in Thai..
PU
2021THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021YHI International Unit to Acquire 49% Stake in Yokohama Rubber's Malaysian Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 655 B 5 674 M 5 674 M
Net income 2021 58 422 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2021 160 B 1 384 M 1 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 279 B 2 415 M 2 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 27 252
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 736,00 JPY
Average target price 2 235,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Yamaishi Manager-MD Promotions Office
Masaki Noro Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Gota Matsuo Director & GM-Business Administration
Hideichi Okada Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Takenaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-9.39%2 415
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-0.97%29 837
MICHELIN (CGDE)-4.34%28 338
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.62%5 466
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-22.84%4 706
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-20.18%4 175