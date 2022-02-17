Yokohama Rubber : Supplementary InformationPDF 205(KB)

（2）Full year

Unit 2019 2020 2021 2022 Profit and Loss Actual YoY Actual YoY Actual YoY 1H YoY FY YoY Change Change Change Projection Change Projection Change Sales revenue Billion 650.5 +0.2 551.1 -99.4 670.8 +119.7 350.0 +46.1 750.0 +79.2 Business profit Billion 50.1 -9.1 35.9 -14.3 62.2 +26.3 22.0 -4.3 60.0 -2.2 Business profit margin ％ 7.7% -1.4% 6.5% -1.2% 9.3% +2.8% 6.3% -2.4% 8.0% -1.3% Operating profit Billion 58.6 +5.1 36.0 -22.6 83.6 +47.6 21.5 -27.1 58.5 -25.1 Profit attributable to owners of parent Billion 42.0 +6.3 26.3 -15.7 65.5 +39.2 15.5 -21.4 40.0 -25.5 Factor Analysis of Business Profit (YoY) Exchange rate difference Billion -2.6 -0.8 +4.4 +1.6 Raw material prices Billion +3.1 +12.4 -16.1 -24.2 Volume, Prices/ MIX, Special factor Billion -7.0 -18.6 +24.4 +27.0 Production costs Billion -3.1 -8.1 +6.5 -1.1 Fixed cost Billion -1.9 +8.1 -0.5 -8.0 YOHT Billion +0.2 MB, ATG, Other Billion +2.4 -7.4 +7.6 +2.4 Total Billion -9.1 -14.3 +26.3 -2.2

Business Segment Tires Sales revenue Billion 451.7 -3.1 399.2 -52.5 470.2 +71.0 300.0 +40.8 647.0 +69.5 Business profit Billion 30.8 -11.5 24.0 -6.8 42.7 +18.7 19.3 -4.1 52.7 -4.5 Business profit margin ％ 6.8% -2.5% 6.0% -0.8% 9.1% +3.1% 6.4% -17.5% 8.1% -7.9% YOHT (Sales revenue) Billion 58.0 +9.8 120.0 +12.7 (reference) (Business profit) Billion 7.5 +0.4 14.9 +0.2 (Business profit margin) ％ 12.9% +5.3% 12.4% +1.3% MB Sales revenue Billion 119.3 +1.6 79.0 -40.3 84.4 +5.4 46.0 +5.8 95.0 +10.6 Business profit Billion 8.3 +0.9 2.9 -5.4 3.8 +0.9 2.3 +0.2 6.4 +2.6 Business profit margin ％ 7.0% +0.7% 3.7% -3.3% 4.5% +0.8% 5.0% -0.2% 6.7% +2.3% ATG Sales revenue Billion 70.8 +2.1 65.1 -5.7 107.3 +42.2 Business profit Billion 10.4 +1.9 8.8 -1.6 14.7 +5.9 Business profit margin ％ 14.7% +2.4% 13.5% -1.2% 13.7% +0.2%

Geographical Segment (by Customer Location) Tires Japan Billion 190.9 -3.9 174.9 -16.0 182.3 +7.4 North America Billion 121.4 -0.1 105.7 -15.7 129.3 +23.6 Asia Billion 69.9 +0.4 61.8 -8.1 82.0 +20.3 Other regions Billion 69.6 +0.4 56.8 -12.8 76.6 +19.8 MB Japan Billion 71.5 +0.9 45.9 -25.5 48.7 +2.7 North America Billion 22.8 +2.7 15.2 -7.6 16.3 +1.1 Asia Billion 16.9 -1.7 12.2 -4.8 14.7 +2.5 Other regions Billion 8.2 -0.4 5.7 -2.5 4.8 -0.9 ATG Japan Billion 0.5 +0.3 0.1 -0.4 0.1 +0.0 North America Billion 30.6 -1.7 28.4 -2.2 54.1 +25.7 Asia Billion 4.3 +0.6 4.5 +0.2 5.7 +1.2 Other regions Billion 35.4 +2.9 32.1 -3.3 47.3 +15.2 Other Japan Billion 7.4 -0.2 6.2 -1.1 6.6 +0.4 North America Billion 0.1 +0.0 0.1 +0.1 0.3 +0.1 Asia Billion 1.2 -0.2 1.4 +0.2 2.0 +0.6 Other regions Billion － － － － － － Capital expenditures Billion 51.3 28.4 38.8 69.5 Depreciation & Amortization Billion 36.0 37.5 38.3 40.0 R&D expenses Billion 15.0 14.1 12.0

*The figures presented here are net of expenditures for and amortization of lease assets as of 2019.

*FY2020 results do not include the Hamatite business, which has been reclassified as a "discontinued operation". *From fiscal 2022, the results of ATG are included in the tire business. ATG's results are shown for reference.

*Forecasts shown above are based on currently available information. Actual results may differ due to various factors in the future.