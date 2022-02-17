Yokohama Rubber : Supplementary InformationPDF 205(KB)

Log in
Supplementary Information of 2021 Q4

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. 2022217

Year-on-Year Tire Sales Growth ()

2019

2020

2021 Q4

2021

2022

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Projection

Japan

OE

96%

85%

76%

93%

104%

REP

99%

93%

106%

105%

103%

North America

103%

90%

110%

116%

107%

Europe

95%

87%

127%

122%

106%

Russia

93%

96%

102%

110%

100%

China

112%

104%

87%

106%

119%

Asia Pacific

105%

92%

108%

130%

108%

Other

129%

76%

123%

127%

89%

Total

102%

92%

101%

110%

106%

Annual Tire Sales Composition Ratio ()

2019

2020

2021

2022

Actual

Actual

Actual

Projection

Japan

OE

15%

14%

12%

12%

REP

26%

27%

26%

25%

North America

19%

19%

20%

20%

Europe

6%

6%

7%

7%

Russia

4%

4%

4%

4%

China

15%

17%

17%

18%

Asia Pacific

9%

9%

10%

10%

Other

5%

4%

5%

4%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

Tire Production Rubber Amount (1,000t)

2019

2020

2021

2022

*Excluding Aichi Tire Industry and ATG

Actual

Actual

Actual

Projection

Japan

151

132

147

148

Overseas

158

143

177

193

Total

309

275

325

342

(1)Quarter of the year

2019

2020

2021

Unit

1H

FY

1H

YoY

FY

YoY

1H

YoY

FY

YoY

Profit and Loss

1Q

2Q

Actual

3

4

Actual

1Q

2Q

Actual

Change

3

4

Actual

Change

1Q

2Q

Actual

Change

3

4

Actual

Change

Sales revenue

Billion

149.5

161.6

311.1

154.6

184.7

650.5

124.1

114.0

238.0

-73.1

138.4

174.6

551.1

-99.4

144.6

159.3

303.9

+65.9

156.6

210.4

670.8

+119.7

Business profit

Billion

5.8

11.4

17.2

8.6

24.3

50.1

1.5

0.5

2.0

-15.2

6.9

27.0

35.9

-14.3

14.0

12.3

26.3

+24.3

10.8

25.0

62.2

+26.3

Business profit margin

3.9%

7.1%

5.5%

5.6%

13.2%

7.7%

1.2%

0.4%

0.9%

-4.6%

5.0%

15.4%

6.5%

-1.2%

9.7%

7.7%

8.7%

+7.8%

6.9%

11.9%

9.3%

+2.8%

Operating profit

Billion

12.9

12.2

25.1

8.2

25.2

58.6

1.1

1.9

3.0

-22.1

5.4

27.5

36.0

-22.6

36.3

12.3

48.6

+45.6

10.7

24.3

83.6

+47.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Billion

9.1

7.6

16.7

11.6

13.7

42.0

-0.3

1.5

1.3

-15.5

3.1

22.0

26.3

-15.7

27.8

9.1

36.9

+35.7

6.5

22.0

65.5

+39.2

Factor Analysis of Business Profit (YoY)

Exchange rate difference

Billion

-0.6

-0.7

-1.3

-1.0

-0.4

-2.6

-0.2

-0.3

-0.6

-0

-0.2

-0.8

+0.5

+1.4

+1.9

+0.8

+1.6

+4.4

Raw material prices

Billion

-0.4

+0.8

+0.3

+1.1

+1.7

+3.1

+2.3

+2.3

+4.6

+3.9

+4.0

+12.4

+2.2

-2.4

-0.2

-6.6

-9.3

-16.1

Volume, Prices/ MIX, Special factor

Billion

-3.7

-1.0

-4.6

-0.8

-1.6

-7.0

-3.9

-4.4

-8.3

-7.0

-3.3

-18.6

+4.1

+2.9

+7.0

+9.6

+7.8

+24.4

Production costs

Billion

-1.4

-0.9

-2.3

-2.2

+1.5

-3.1

-0.6

-6.9

-7.5

-1.2

+0.6

-8.1

+0.9

+6.5

+7.4

-0.2

-0.7

+6.5

Fixed cost

Billion

-0.5

+0.1

-0.3

-0.9

-0.7

-1.9

+0.3

+1.9

+2.3

+2.5

+3.4

+8.1

+2.1

-0

+2.1

-0.2

-2.3

-0.5

MB, ATG, Others

Billion

+0.7

+1.0

+1.7

+0.6

+0.1

+2.4

-2.3

-3.4

-5.7

+0

-1.8

-7.4

+2.7

+3.3

+6.0

+0.6

+1.0

+7.6

Total

Billion

-5.9

-0.7

-6.5

-3.2

+0.6

-9.1

-4.3

-10.9

-15.2

-1.7

+2.7

-14.3

+12.5

+11.8

+24.3

+3.9

-1.9

+26.3

Business Segment

Tires

Sales revenue

Billion

100.1

110.0

210.1

108.3

133.3

451.7

87.4

79.2

166.6

-43.5

99.7

133.0

399.2

-52.5

101.4

109.6

211.0

+44.4

106.3

152.8

470.2

+71.0

Business profit

Billion

1.5

6.0

7.5

4.3

19.0

30.8

-0.5

-1.5

-2.0

-9.5

2.5

23.5

24.0

-6.8

9.3

7.0

16.3

+18.3

5.9

20.5

42.7

+18.7

Business profit margin

1.5%

5.5%

3.6%

3.9%

14.3%

6.8%

-0.6%

-1.9%

-1.2%

-4.8%

2.5%

17.7%

6.0%

-0.8%

9.2%

6.4%

7.7%

8.9%

5.5%

13.4%

9.1%

+3.1%

MB

Sales revenue

Billion

28.9

30.7

59.5

27.6

32.2

119.3

19.8

18.6

38.4

-21.1

18.8

21.8

79.0

-40.3

18.7

21.5

40.2

+1.8

19.5

24.7

84.4

+5.4

Business profit

Billion

1.7

2.3

4.0

1.7

2.6

8.3

0.6

0.5

1.2

-2.8

1.0

0.8

2.9

-5.4

1.0

1.1

2.1

+0.9

0.5

1.1

3.8

+0.9

Business profit margin

5.9%

7.5%

6.7%

6.0%

8.2%

7.0%

3.2%

2.8%

3.0%

-3.7%

5.2%

3.5%

3.7%

-3.3%

5.4%

5.1%

5.2%

2.2%

2.8%

4.6%

4.5%

+0.8%

ATG

Sales revenue

Billion

18.9

18.4

37.3

16.4

17.2

70.8

15.5

14.5

30.1

-7.2

17.3

17.7

65.1

-5.7

22.5

25.7

48.2

+18.2

28.5

30.6

107.3

+42.2

Business profit

Billion

2.4

2.7

5.2

2.4

2.8

10.4

1.8

1.5

3.2

-1.9

3.0

2.6

8.8

-1.6

3.5

3.6

7.1

+3.9

4.1

3.5

14.7

+5.9

Business profit margin

13.0%

14.8%

13.9%

14.7%

16.5%

14.7%

11.5%

10.0%

10.8%

-3.1%

17.3%

14.6%

13.5%

-1.2%

15.5%

14.1%

14.8%

4.0%

14.3%

11.5%

13.7%

+0.2%

Geographical Segment (by Customer Location)

Tires

Japan

Billion

42.4

42.4

84.8

42.5

63.6

190.9

39.0

33.4

72.5

-12.3

36.1

66.4

174.9

-16.0

40.6

39.0

79.6

+7.2

34.0

68.7

182.3

+7.4

North America

Billion

26.0

31.7

57.7

31.0

32.7

121.4

24.2

21.6

45.7

-11.9

30.7

29.3

105.7

-15.7

26.3

32.2

58.5

+12.8

34.0

36.7

129.3

+23.6

Asia

Billion

15.6

17.8

33.4

17.2

19.2

69.9

10.7

12.8

23.5

-9.9

17.6

20.7

61.8

-8.1

18.9

19.3

38.2

+14.7

19.1

24.8

82.0

+20.3

Other regions

Billion

16.1

18.1

34.2

17.5

17.8

69.6

13.6

11.4

24.9

-9.3

15.4

16.5

56.8

-12.8

15.7

19.0

34.7

+9.8

19.3

22.6

76.6

+19.8

MB

Japan

Billion

17.4

18.4

35.9

16.5

19.1

71.5

11.3

11.9

23.2

-12.7

10.0

12.7

45.9

-25.5

10.3

12.8

23.1

-0.1

11.0

14.5

48.7

+2.7

North America

Billion

5.4

6.0

11.4

5.6

5.7

22.8

4.6

2.0

6.6

-4.8

4.4

4.2

15.2

-7.6

4.0

3.8

7.8

+1.2

4.2

4.3

16.3

+1.1

Asia

Billion

4.1

4.5

8.6

3.8

4.5

16.9

2.4

2.9

5.3

-3.3

3.0

3.9

12.2

-4.8

3.6

3.7

7.3

+2.0

3.3

4.1

14.7

+2.5

Other regions

Billion

1.9

1.7

3.6

1.7

2.8

8.2

1.4

1.9

3.3

-0.3

1.5

0.9

5.7

-2.5

0.9

1.1

2.0

-1.4

1.0

1.9

4.8

-0.9

ATG

Japan

Billion

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

+0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

-0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

-0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

+0.0

North America

Billion

8.6

7.3

15.9

7.2

7.5

30.6

7.2

6.2

13.3

-2.6

7.0

8.1

28.4

-2.2

11.3

13.5

24.8

+11.5

14.1

15.2

54.1

+25.7

Asia

Billion

0.9

1.3

2.1

1.1

1.1

4.3

1.0

0.8

1.9

-0.2

1.3

1.4

4.5

+0.2

1.5

1.6

3.1

+1.3

1.1

1.4

5.7

+1.2

Other regions

Billion

9.4

9.8

19.2

8.0

8.1

35.4

7.3

7.5

14.8

-4.4

9.0

8.2

32.1

-3.3

9.7

10.5

20.2

+5.4

13.2

13.9

47.3

+15.2

Other

Japan

Billion

1.4

2.1

3.5

2.1

1.7

7.4

1.1

1.3

2.3

-1.2

2.1

1.8

6.2

-1.1

1.5

1.8

3.4

+1.0

1.6

1.6

6.6

+0.4

North America

Billion

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

+0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

+0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

+0.1

Asia

Billion

0.3

0.4

0.7

0.2

0.3

1.2

0.2

0.4

0.6

-0.1

0.5

0.4

1.4

+0.2

0.3

0.6

0.9

+0.4

0.6

0.5

2.0

+0.6

Other regions

Billion

Geographical Segment

Japan

Billion

59.8

63.4

123.3

54.9

95.9

274.1

North America

Billion

31.9

37.8

69.8

40.3

43.4

153.5

Asia

Billion

23.0

23.6

46.5

23.0

29.0

98.5

Other regions

Billion

29.9

34.4

64.3

38.4

42.0

144.7

Capital expenditures

Billion

26.7

51.3

15.6

28.4

17.5

38.8

Depreciation & Amortization

Billion

18.0

36.0

18.5

37.5

18.9

38.3

R&D expenses

Billion

7.6

15.0

7.1

14.1

7.6

15.3

*The figures presented here are net of expenditures for and amortization of lease assets as of 2019.

*Forecasts shown above are based on currently available information. Actual results may differ due to various factors in the future.

2021.4Q_financial data

2Full year

Unit

2019

2020

2021

2022

Profit and Loss

Actual

YoY

Actual

YoY

Actual

YoY

1H

YoY

FY

YoY

Change

Change

Change

Projection

Change

Projection

Change

Sales revenue

Billion

650.5

+0.2

551.1

-99.4

670.8

+119.7

350.0

+46.1

750.0

+79.2

Business profit

Billion

50.1

-9.1

35.9

-14.3

62.2

+26.3

22.0

-4.3

60.0

-2.2

Business profit margin

7.7%

-1.4%

6.5%

-1.2%

9.3%

+2.8%

6.3%

-2.4%

8.0%

-1.3%

Operating profit

Billion

58.6

+5.1

36.0

-22.6

83.6

+47.6

21.5

-27.1

58.5

-25.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Billion

42.0

+6.3

26.3

-15.7

65.5

+39.2

15.5

-21.4

40.0

-25.5

Factor Analysis of Business Profit (YoY)

Exchange rate difference

Billion

-2.6

-0.8

+4.4

+1.6

Raw material prices

Billion

+3.1

+12.4

-16.1

-24.2

Volume, Prices/ MIX, Special factor

Billion

-7.0

-18.6

+24.4

+27.0

Production costs

Billion

-3.1

-8.1

+6.5

-1.1

Fixed cost

Billion

-1.9

+8.1

-0.5

-8.0

YOHT

Billion

+0.2

MB, ATG, Other

Billion

+2.4

-7.4

+7.6

+2.4

Total

Billion

-9.1

-14.3

+26.3

-2.2

Business Segment

Tires

Sales revenue

Billion

451.7

-3.1

399.2

-52.5

470.2

+71.0

300.0

+40.8

647.0

+69.5

Business profit

Billion

30.8

-11.5

24.0

-6.8

42.7

+18.7

19.3

-4.1

52.7

-4.5

Business profit margin

6.8%

-2.5%

6.0%

-0.8%

9.1%

+3.1%

6.4%

-17.5%

8.1%

-7.9%

YOHT

(Sales revenue)

Billion

58.0

+9.8

120.0

+12.7

(reference) (Business profit)

Billion

7.5

+0.4

14.9

+0.2

(Business profit margin)

12.9%

+5.3%

12.4%

+1.3%

MB

Sales revenue

Billion

119.3

+1.6

79.0

-40.3

84.4

+5.4

46.0

+5.8

95.0

+10.6

Business profit

Billion

8.3

+0.9

2.9

-5.4

3.8

+0.9

2.3

+0.2

6.4

+2.6

Business profit margin

7.0%

+0.7%

3.7%

-3.3%

4.5%

+0.8%

5.0%

-0.2%

6.7%

+2.3%

ATG

Sales revenue

Billion

70.8

+2.1

65.1

-5.7

107.3

+42.2

Business profit

Billion

10.4

+1.9

8.8

-1.6

14.7

+5.9

Business profit margin

14.7%

+2.4%

13.5%

-1.2%

13.7%

+0.2%

Geographical Segment (by Customer Location)

Tires

Japan

Billion

190.9

-3.9

174.9

-16.0

182.3

+7.4

North America

Billion

121.4

-0.1

105.7

-15.7

129.3

+23.6

Asia

Billion

69.9

+0.4

61.8

-8.1

82.0

+20.3

Other regions

Billion

69.6

+0.4

56.8

-12.8

76.6

+19.8

MB

Japan

Billion

71.5

+0.9

45.9

-25.5

48.7

+2.7

North America

Billion

22.8

+2.7

15.2

-7.6

16.3

+1.1

Asia

Billion

16.9

-1.7

12.2

-4.8

14.7

+2.5

Other regions

Billion

8.2

-0.4

5.7

-2.5

4.8

-0.9

ATG

Japan

Billion

0.5

+0.3

0.1

-0.4

0.1

+0.0

North America

Billion

30.6

-1.7

28.4

-2.2

54.1

+25.7

Asia

Billion

4.3

+0.6

4.5

+0.2

5.7

+1.2

Other regions

Billion

35.4

+2.9

32.1

-3.3

47.3

+15.2

Other

Japan

Billion

7.4

-0.2

6.2

-1.1

6.6

+0.4

North America

Billion

0.1

+0.0

0.1

+0.1

0.3

+0.1

Asia

Billion

1.2

-0.2

1.4

+0.2

2.0

+0.6

Other regions

Billion

Capital expenditures

Billion

51.3

28.4

38.8

69.5

Depreciation & Amortization

Billion

36.0

37.5

38.3

40.0

R&D expenses

Billion

15.0

14.1

12.0

*The figures presented here are net of expenditures for and amortization of lease assets as of 2019.

*FY2020 results do not include the Hamatite business, which has been reclassified as a "discontinued operation". *From fiscal 2022, the results of ATG are included in the tire business. ATG's results are shown for reference.

*Forecasts shown above are based on currently available information. Actual results may differ due to various factors in the future.

2021.4Q_financial data

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
