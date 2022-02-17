Yokohama Rubber : Supplementary InformationPDF 205(KB)

*The figures presented here are net of expenditures for and amortization of lease assets as of 2019.
*Forecasts shown above are based on currently available information. Actual results may differ due to various factors in the future.
2021.4Q_financial data
（2）Full year
Unit
2019
2020
2021
2022
Profit and Loss
Actual
YoY
Actual
YoY
Actual
YoY
1H
YoY
FY
YoY
Change
Change
Change
Projection
Change
Projection
Change
Sales revenue
Billion
650.5
+0.2
551.1
-99.4
670.8
+119.7
350.0
+46.1
750.0
+79.2
Business profit
Billion
50.1
-9.1
35.9
-14.3
62.2
+26.3
22.0
-4.3
60.0
-2.2
Business profit margin
％
7.7%
-1.4%
6.5%
-1.2%
9.3%
+2.8%
6.3%
-2.4%
8.0%
-1.3%
Operating profit
Billion
58.6
+5.1
36.0
-22.6
83.6
+47.6
21.5
-27.1
58.5
-25.1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Billion
42.0
+6.3
26.3
-15.7
65.5
+39.2
15.5
-21.4
40.0
-25.5
Factor Analysis of Business Profit (YoY)
Exchange rate difference
Billion
-2.6
-0.8
+4.4
+1.6
Raw material prices
Billion
+3.1
+12.4
-16.1
-24.2
Volume, Prices/ MIX, Special factor
Billion
-7.0
-18.6
+24.4
+27.0
Production costs
Billion
-3.1
-8.1
+6.5
-1.1
Fixed cost
Billion
-1.9
+8.1
-0.5
-8.0
YOHT
Billion
+0.2
MB, ATG, Other
Billion
+2.4
-7.4
+7.6
+2.4
Total
Billion
-9.1
-14.3
+26.3
-2.2
Business Segment
Tires
Sales revenue
Billion
451.7
-3.1
399.2
-52.5
470.2
+71.0
300.0
+40.8
647.0
+69.5
Business profit
Billion
30.8
-11.5
24.0
-6.8
42.7
+18.7
19.3
-4.1
52.7
-4.5
Business profit margin
％
6.8%
-2.5%
6.0%
-0.8%
9.1%
+3.1%
6.4%
-17.5%
8.1%
-7.9%
YOHT
(Sales revenue)
Billion
58.0
+9.8
120.0
+12.7
(reference) (Business profit)
Billion
7.5
+0.4
14.9
+0.2
(Business profit margin)
％
12.9%
+5.3%
12.4%
+1.3%
MB
Sales revenue
Billion
119.3
+1.6
79.0
-40.3
84.4
+5.4
46.0
+5.8
95.0
+10.6
Business profit
Billion
8.3
+0.9
2.9
-5.4
3.8
+0.9
2.3
+0.2
6.4
+2.6
Business profit margin
％
7.0%
+0.7%
3.7%
-3.3%
4.5%
+0.8%
5.0%
-0.2%
6.7%
+2.3%
ATG
Sales revenue
Billion
70.8
+2.1
65.1
-5.7
107.3
+42.2
Business profit
Billion
10.4
+1.9
8.8
-1.6
14.7
+5.9
Business profit margin
％
14.7%
+2.4%
13.5%
-1.2%
13.7%
+0.2%
Geographical Segment (by Customer Location)
Tires
Japan
Billion
190.9
-3.9
174.9
-16.0
182.3
+7.4
North America
Billion
121.4
-0.1
105.7
-15.7
129.3
+23.6
Asia
Billion
69.9
+0.4
61.8
-8.1
82.0
+20.3
Other regions
Billion
69.6
+0.4
56.8
-12.8
76.6
+19.8
MB
Japan
Billion
71.5
+0.9
45.9
-25.5
48.7
+2.7
North America
Billion
22.8
+2.7
15.2
-7.6
16.3
+1.1
Asia
Billion
16.9
-1.7
12.2
-4.8
14.7
+2.5
Other regions
Billion
8.2
-0.4
5.7
-2.5
4.8
-0.9
ATG
Japan
Billion
0.5
+0.3
0.1
-0.4
0.1
+0.0
North America
Billion
30.6
-1.7
28.4
-2.2
54.1
+25.7
Asia
Billion
4.3
+0.6
4.5
+0.2
5.7
+1.2
Other regions
Billion
35.4
+2.9
32.1
-3.3
47.3
+15.2
Other
Japan
Billion
7.4
-0.2
6.2
-1.1
6.6
+0.4
North America
Billion
0.1
+0.0
0.1
+0.1
0.3
+0.1
Asia
Billion
1.2
-0.2
1.4
+0.2
2.0
+0.6
Other regions
Billion
－
－
－
－
－
－
Capital expenditures
Billion
51.3
28.4
38.8
69.5
Depreciation & Amortization
Billion
36.0
37.5
38.3
40.0
R&D expenses
Billion
15.0
14.1
12.0
