Yokohama Rubber : becomes supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Tokyo - The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced today that in January 2022 it officially announced its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) *.



As a supporter of the TCFD recommendations, the Yokohama Rubber Group will disclose information related to its efforts to address climate change, which the Group has established as one of its priority measures for realizing sustainability and contributing to a sustainable society while achieving sustainable corporate growth.



Under its medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021-2023, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), Yokohama Rubber is implementing ESG initiatives based on the concept of "Caring for the Future." Through these ESG initiatives, Yokohama Rubber hopes its business activities will contribute to the resolution of social issues. These initiatives are focused on achieving three core goals-carbon neutrality, a circular economy, and coexistence with nature. The Yokohama Rubber Group will intensify its efforts to achieve each of these goals and fulfill its responsibility to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.



*The TCFD was established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in response to a request from the G20 to examine climate-related information disclosure and actions that should be taken by financial institutions. It recommends that companies and other organizations assess and disclose the financial implications of climate change risks and opportunities.

