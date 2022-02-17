Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5101   JP3955800002

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED

(5101)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yokohama Rubber : becomes supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tokyo - The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced today that in January 2022 it officially announced its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) *.

As a supporter of the TCFD recommendations, the Yokohama Rubber Group will disclose information related to its efforts to address climate change, which the Group has established as one of its priority measures for realizing sustainability and contributing to a sustainable society while achieving sustainable corporate growth.

Under its medium-term management plan for fiscal years 2021-2023, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), Yokohama Rubber is implementing ESG initiatives based on the concept of "Caring for the Future." Through these ESG initiatives, Yokohama Rubber hopes its business activities will contribute to the resolution of social issues. These initiatives are focused on achieving three core goals-carbon neutrality, a circular economy, and coexistence with nature. The Yokohama Rubber Group will intensify its efforts to achieve each of these goals and fulfill its responsibility to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

*The TCFD was established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in response to a request from the G20 to examine climate-related information disclosure and actions that should be taken by financial institutions. It recommends that companies and other organizations assess and disclose the financial implications of climate change risks and opportunities.

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Results Briefing from the PresidentPDF 2,872(KB)
PU
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Financial Results Briefing MaterialPDF 833(KB)
PU
12:44aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Supplementary InformationPDF 205(KB)
PU
12:34aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : to continue supplying tires for SUPER FORMULA from 2023 and develop raci..
PU
12:24aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Included in Global ESG Stock Index FTSE4Good Index Series for 17th Conse..
PU
12:14aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : becomes supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclos..
PU
01/31YOKOHAMA RUBBER : natural rubber processing subsidiary supporting Thai villages affected b..
PU
01/14YOKOHAMA RUBBER : and RAOT hold seminar event in support of natural rubber farmers in Thai..
PU
2021THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021YHI International Unit to Acquire 49% Stake in Yokohama Rubber's Malaysian Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 655 B 5 674 M 5 674 M
Net income 2021 58 422 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2021 160 B 1 384 M 1 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 279 B 2 415 M 2 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 27 252
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 736,00 JPY
Average target price 2 235,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Yamaishi Manager-MD Promotions Office
Masaki Noro Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Gota Matsuo Director & GM-Business Administration
Hideichi Okada Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Takenaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-9.39%2 415
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-0.97%29 837
MICHELIN (CGDE)-4.34%28 338
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.62%5 466
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-22.84%4 706
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-20.18%4 175