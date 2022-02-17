Yokohama Rubber : to continue supplying tires for SUPER FORMULA from 2023 and develop racing tires using sustainable materials

1974
Began supplying tires for the All Japan FJ1300 Championship
1979
Began supplying tires for the All Japan Formula Pacific Championship
1980
Began supplying ADVAN racing tires for the All Japan Formula 2 Championship
1981
Participated in the All Japan Formula 3 Championship
1982
Began supplying tires for the Formula 3 European Championship. Cars equipped with YOKOHAMA tires finished first in three races this year and won four races in each of the next two years.
ADVAN TOMEI MARCH (822/BMW engine) raced to TEAM ADVAN's first victory in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship
1983
Began supplying control tire for the Macau Grand Prix, generally considered the decisive round of the worldwide Formula 3 Championship series, as it often determined the series champion from among the top-ranked drivers coming from around the world. Yokohama Rubber served as control tire supplier for 33 years until 2015.
1984
Future F1 driver Stefan Johansson, driving an ADVAN-equipped machine, finishes first three times in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship season.
All Japan Formula 3 Championship series champion
1987
All Japan Formula 2 Championship replaced by All Japan F3000 Championship. Many drivers, including Kunimitsu Takahashi, Takao Wada, and Masami Kageyama continue to race in ADVAN-equipped machines.
1988
Served as control tire supplier for the Formula Pacific series in the USA
1996
All Japan F3000 Championship renamed as Formula Nippon
1997
Withdrawal from Formula Nippon upon its selection of different control tire
1998
Served as control tire supplier for the Spanish Formula 3 Championship
2000
Served as control tire supplier for the German Formula 3 Championship
2001
Served as control tire supplier for the Australian Formula 3 Championship
2016
Selected as control tire supplier for the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, once again becoming the supplier for a top formula racing series