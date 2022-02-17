Yokohama Rubber : to continue supplying tires for SUPER FORMULA from 2023 and develop racing tires using sustainable materials

1974

Began supplying tires for the All Japan FJ1300 Championship

1979

Began supplying tires for the All Japan Formula Pacific Championship

1980

Began supplying ADVAN racing tires for the All Japan Formula 2 Championship

1981

Participated in the All Japan Formula 3 Championship

1982

Began supplying tires for the Formula 3 European Championship. Cars equipped with YOKOHAMA tires finished first in three races this year and won four races in each of the next two years.

ADVAN TOMEI MARCH (822/BMW engine) raced to TEAM ADVAN's first victory in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship

1983

Began supplying control tire for the Macau Grand Prix, generally considered the decisive round of the worldwide Formula 3 Championship series, as it often determined the series champion from among the top-ranked drivers coming from around the world. Yokohama Rubber served as control tire supplier for 33 years until 2015.

1984

Future F1 driver Stefan Johansson, driving an ADVAN-equipped machine, finishes first three times in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship season.

All Japan Formula 3 Championship series champion

1987

All Japan Formula 2 Championship replaced by All Japan F3000 Championship. Many drivers, including Kunimitsu Takahashi, Takao Wada, and Masami Kageyama continue to race in ADVAN-equipped machines.

1988

Served as control tire supplier for the Formula Pacific series in the USA

1996

All Japan F3000 Championship renamed as Formula Nippon

1997

Withdrawal from Formula Nippon upon its selection of different control tire

1998

Served as control tire supplier for the Spanish Formula 3 Championship

2000

Served as control tire supplier for the German Formula 3 Championship

2001

Served as control tire supplier for the Australian Formula 3 Championship

2016

Selected as control tire supplier for the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, once again becoming the supplier for a top formula racing series