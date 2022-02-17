Log in
    5101   JP3955800002

THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED

(5101)
Yokohama Rubber : to continue supplying tires for SUPER FORMULA from 2023 and develop racing tires using sustainable materials

02/17/2022 | 12:34am EST
1974
Began supplying tires for the All Japan FJ1300 Championship

1979
Began supplying tires for the All Japan Formula Pacific Championship

1980
Began supplying ADVAN racing tires for the All Japan Formula 2 Championship

1981
Participated in the All Japan Formula 3 Championship

1982
Began supplying tires for the Formula 3 European Championship. Cars equipped with YOKOHAMA tires finished first in three races this year and won four races in each of the next two years.

ADVAN TOMEI MARCH (822/BMW engine) raced to TEAM ADVAN's first victory in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship

1983
Began supplying control tire for the Macau Grand Prix, generally considered the decisive round of the worldwide Formula 3 Championship series, as it often determined the series champion from among the top-ranked drivers coming from around the world. Yokohama Rubber served as control tire supplier for 33 years until 2015.

1984
Future F1 driver Stefan Johansson, driving an ADVAN-equipped machine, finishes first three times in the All Japan Formula 2 Championship season.

All Japan Formula 3 Championship series champion

1987
All Japan Formula 2 Championship replaced by All Japan F3000 Championship. Many drivers, including Kunimitsu Takahashi, Takao Wada, and Masami Kageyama continue to race in ADVAN-equipped machines.

1988
Served as control tire supplier for the Formula Pacific series in the USA

1996
All Japan F3000 Championship renamed as Formula Nippon

1997
Withdrawal from Formula Nippon upon its selection of different control tire

1998
Served as control tire supplier for the Spanish Formula 3 Championship

2000
Served as control tire supplier for the German Formula 3 Championship

2001
Served as control tire supplier for the Australian Formula 3 Championship

2016
Selected as control tire supplier for the Japanese SUPER FORMULA Championship, once again becoming the supplier for a top formula racing series

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 655 B 5 674 M 5 674 M
Net income 2021 58 422 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2021 160 B 1 384 M 1 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 279 B 2 415 M 2 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 27 252
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 736,00 JPY
Average target price 2 235,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masataka Yamaishi Manager-MD Promotions Office
Masaki Noro Director, Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Gota Matsuo Director & GM-Business Administration
Hideichi Okada Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Takenaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-9.39%2 415
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-0.97%29 837
MICHELIN (CGDE)-4.34%28 338
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.62%5 466
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-22.84%4 706
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-20.18%4 175