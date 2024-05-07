THE YORK WATER COMPANY DECLARES 614TH DIVIDEND

York, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024: The York Water Company's (NASDAQ: YORW) President and CEO, JT Hand, announced today that the Board of Directors at their May 6th meeting declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2108 per share. The dividend is payable July 15, 2024, to shareholders as of record date June 28, 2024.

This is the 614th consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company. York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 208 years. This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations is available in the Company filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect changes occurring after the date hereof.