  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The9 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCTY   US88337K3023

THE9 LIMITED

(NCTY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.6910 USD   -6.06%
06:06aThe9 : Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From Nasdaq - Form 6-K
PU
11/21China COVID Deaths Rattle Asian Equities
MT
11/16Blizzard to suspend game services in China as NetEase licences end
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The9 : Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From Nasdaq - Form 6-K

11/22/2022 | 06:06am EST
The9 Limited Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From Nasdaq

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY ) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") on November 17, 2022 notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per American depositary share ("ADS"), each representing thirty Class A ordinary shares of the Company, was below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's securities.

Pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 16, 2023 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance before the expiration of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The9 Limited published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 11:05:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 136 M - -
Net income 2021 -411 M - -
Net cash 2021 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 42,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,30x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart THE9 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The9 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE9 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guo Ding Shen President & Vice President
Kwok Ho Lai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Davin Alexander MacKenzie Independent Director
Ka Keung Yeung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE9 LIMITED-89.69%16
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.12.43%58 517
NETEASE, INC.-33.74%41 112
NEXON CO., LTD.25.05%16 971
KRAFTON, INC.-48.59%8 154
NCSOFT CORPORATION-28.62%6 852