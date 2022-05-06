The9 Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company") today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 2, 2022. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Metaverse celebrity social platform NFTSTAR.

