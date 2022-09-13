Advanced search
The9 : NFTSTAR to Launch Neymar NFTs, Metaverse dApps and Games under Rally for the World Cup

09/13/2022
The9 Limited's NFTSTAR to Launch Neymar NFTs, Metaverse dApps and Games under Rally for the World Cup

2022-09-13

SINGAPORE, September 13, 2022 - The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), anestablished internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaryNFTSTAR Singapore Pte., Ltd, which operates the Web3 sports metaverse platformNFTSTAR, will hold the "Rally for the World Cup - 4 New Products" launchingconference on October 15, 2022.

NFTSTAR will launch four different productsincluding a NFT collection designated for the international soccersuperstar Neymar Júnior, a unique Web3 metaverse social platform "Playmaker" toprovide worldwide Web3 users with moments of reunion for the World Cup matches,a Blockchain soccer game "Metagoal" for gamers to build their own Web3 soccerclubs to compete for the honor of the Meta World Cup and a sports predictioncollecting game "Wonder Win" for gamers to collect commemorative NFTs and quizeach game. The launch of these NFTs, metaverse dApps and games constitutes thecore foundation of the NFTSTAR metaverse ecosystem.

The NFTSTAR community platform will cover superstars in various fields,including but not limited to sports, entertainment, art and celebrities indifferent industries. The NFTSTAR community platform aims to become asignificant portal to the metaverse.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listedon Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internetcompany, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation ofcryptocurrency mining and the Web3 sports metaverse platform NFTSTAR.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-lookingstatements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of theUnited States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Theseforward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will,""expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates"and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's currentexpectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to eventsthat involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all ofwhich are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond The9's control.The9 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodicreports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases andother written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directorsor employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts,including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-lookingstatements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks anduncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differmaterially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including butnot limited to the following: The9's goal and strategies; The9's expansionplans; The9's future business development, financial condition and results ofoperations; The9's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of,its products and services; The9's expectations regarding keeping andstrengthening its relationships with business partners it collaborates with;general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or relatedto any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks isincluded in The9's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this pressrelease and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, andThe9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement,except as required under applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Connie Sun

Investor Relations Specialist

The9 Limited

Tel: +86-21-6108-6080

Email: IR@corp.the9.com

Website: https://www.the9.com

Disclaimer

The9 Limited published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
