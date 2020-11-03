?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The9 Limited    NCTY

THE9 LIMITED

(NCTY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
2.21 USD   +0.91%
08:45aTHE9 : Regains Compliance with NasdaqListingRequirement
PU
08:01aTHE9 LIMITED : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement
PR
10/19THE9 LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The9 : Regains Compliance with NasdaqListingRequirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST
Shanghai, China, November3, 2020-The9 Limited ("The9") (Nasdaq:NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that it received anotification letter from the NasdaqStock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 2, 2020 stating that The9 has regained compliance withthe minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and thematter is now closed.


About The9 Limited


The9 Limited(The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9aims to become a diversified Internet company.


For further information,please contact:


Ms. Connie Sun
Investor Relations Specialist
The9 Limited
Tel: +86 (21) 6108-6080
Email: IR@corp.the9.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

The9 Limited published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:44:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE9 LIMITED
08:45aTHE9 : Regains Compliance with NasdaqListingRequirement
PU
08:01aTHE9 LIMITED : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement
PR
10/19THE9 LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
09/21THE9 : The9and Voodoo Signed Cooperation and Publishing Agreement
PU
09/21THE9 : and Voodoo Signed Cooperation and Publishing Agreement
PR
08/06THE9 LIMITED : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement
PR
06/17THE9 LIMITED : Announces Issuance of Restricted Shares to Certain Directors, Emp..
PR
06/02THE9 LIMITED : Announces the Settlement Deed for its Convertible Notes
PR
04/30THE9 LIMITED : Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
04/15THE9 LIMITED : Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,34 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2019 -191 M -28,5 M -28,5 M
Net Debt 2019 594 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 130 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 40,4x
EV / Sales 2019 2 590x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart THE9 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The9 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE9 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Lau President
George Lai Chief Financial Officer & Director
Davin Alexander MacKenzie Independent Director
Ka Keung Yeung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE9 LIMITED-75.77%19
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.28.58%59 046
NETEASE, INC.,37.51%58 274
NEXON CO., LTD.100.00%24 505
NCSOFT CORPORATION43.81%14 125
ZYNGA INC.51.47%9 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group