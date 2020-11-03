The9 : Regains Compliance with NasdaqListingRequirement

Shanghai, China, November3, 2020-The9 Limited ("The9") (Nasdaq:NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that it received anotification letter from the NasdaqStock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 2, 2020 stating that The9 has regained compliance withthe minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and thematter is now closed.









About The9 Limited









The9 Limited(The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9aims to become a diversified Internet company.









For further information,please contact:









Ms. Connie Sun

Investor Relations Specialist

The9 Limited

Tel: +86 (21) 6108-6080

Email: IR@corp.the9.com