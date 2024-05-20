SHANGHAI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Kuaijin Shidai (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd. ("KuaiJin"), a company operating unmanned retail store platform in China, to purchase 15% of KuaiJin by cash and issuance of The9's restricted shares. The9 is also granted a purchase option to purchase up to 51% of the total shares of KuaiJin. The purchase option is exercisable within 2 years and will be based on KuaiJin's valuation at US$60 million.

KuaiJin provides standardized cost-effective solution to retail stores in China. Within 48 hours, traditional retail stores can be transformed into AI unmanned retail store by installation of KuaiJin hardware and software. The AI unmanned retail stores can be opened 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, under the monitor of AI-powered 360-degree surveillance cameras. After such transformation, the payroll cost will be significantly reduced. The chance of getting shoplifting will also be reduced. Profit of the retail stores will be increased accordingly. Due to this clear business model, KuaiJin has already transformed more than 500 retail shops in more than 100 cities in China.

Pursuant to the Agreement, The9 will pay cash consideration of US$1.5 million and will issue 318,448,800 restricted Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to 1,061,496 ADSs) to KuaiJin. The restricted Class A ordinary shares to be issued to KuaiJin will be subject to lock-up conditions and will only be released according to the following schedule: (i) when the market capitalization of The9 reaches US$200 million, 20,940,900 Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to 69,803 ADSs) of The9 will be released from the lock-up; (ii) when the market capitalization of The9 reaches US$500 million, 1,894,800 Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to 27,921 ADSs) of The9 will be released from the lock-up, and (iii) when the market capitalization of The9 reaches US$1 billion, 4,188,300 Class A Ordinary shares (equivalent to 13,961 ADSs) of The9 will be released from the lock-up. The rest of the restricted shares shall be released from the lock-up when either of the following conditions are met: KuaiJin completes a qualified IPO and its shares owned by The9 become freely tradable in the open market; or if and when the The9 exercises its purchase option and, as a result, holds a minimum 51% of the then total share capital of KuaiJin.

"There are more than 5 million retail stores in China alone around the world. These small retail stores are like capillaries, distributed in the streets and alleys of cities, and together they form a huge offline real-time retail network. They are indispensable business format in the daily life of most people. However, millions of small retail store owners and operators have long been faced with the problem of not having the freedom to expand their businesses since they need to guard the store. On the other hand, with the high popularity of mobile payments in China nowadays, the checkout actions in retail stores have become extremely standard and simple. In this context, the low-cost intelligent transformation solution provided by Kuaijin effectively solves the storekeeping problem. It uses intelligent hardware and AI to replace manual storekeeping. It can especially free up the operators' time at night, so that the retail stores can be open 24 hours a day throughout the year without having to stay up late to guard the store. More importantly, through AI-empowered transformation, data on customers, products, locations and financials will no longer be scattered and difficult to collect, data can truly be capitalized. In the past, fast-moving consumer product brands hired a large number of offline service personnel to maintain customer sentiment in small retail stores to ensure effective display and sales of products, which was costly and inefficient. It is extremely difficult for brands to conduct data analysis or implement marketing activities for millions of stores with different operators. This is precisely the reason why the channel value of small retail stores has been limited for a long time. However, for the small retail stores cooperating with Kuaijin, customers' entry, purchase, settlement, and departure are all served through in-store hardware and AI. Customers' behaviors are fully digitized without the need of changing the traditional consumer shopping process. On this basis, Kuaijin can effectively implement brand marketing plan such as promotion activities and new product recommendations. The membership system, AI customer service and video algorithms continuously collect and analyze huge amount of data collected. We can then continuously train algorithms by machine learning and fully embrace GenAI. With The9's investment, Kuaijin can leverage The9's experience in different GenAI business applications to help improving the GenAI capabilities of Kuaijin's platform. Kuaijin is keen to expand service scenarios, improve service experience, and create future AI retail stores recognized by store owners and operators, consumers, and brands," said Mr. JiaPao Wu, founder of KuaiJin.

As of the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of The9 is 1,993,729,927 (equivalent to 6,645,766 ADSs), being the sum of 1,980,122,593 Class A ordinary shares and 13,607,334 Class B ordinary shares.

