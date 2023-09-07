THEMAC Resources Group Limited has appointed David Thomas as executive vice-president of operations and development. Mr. Thomas will lead the Copper Flats Project through its critical phases, including project development and commercial production, following the retirement of Mr. Jeff Smith, the company's COO. Executive Vice President of Operations and Development, including his role as General Mine Manager of Copper Flat Mine, Mr. Thomas will lead the company's flagship project in New Mexico.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served in various executive roles such as Senior Vice President of Project Development, EPC, and Technical Services Manager for major mining companies in the USA and abroad. Mr. Thomas has over a quarter of a century of experience in the mining industry, with significant international exposure in the United States, Alaska, Mexico, Russia, and Canada. He has held key leadership positions in Technical Services, Operations, and Project Development, most recently serving as General Manager of USA Operations for an international mining company with three properties in New Mexico.

Mr. Thomas will assume the responsibilities previously held by Mr. Jeff Smith, COO of THEMAC, who has chosen to retire. Jeff's connection to the Copper Flat mine is deeply rooted, as his mining journey began there after graduating from university as a Mining Engineer. He returned to the project in 2012 shortly after it was acquired by THEMAC, playing an instrumental role in the company's efforts to revive the mine.

As COO, Jeff played a pivotal role in achieving numerous key milestones, including various feasibility studies, securing critical permits, advancing engineering studies, and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders, all of which significantly contributed to the project's advancement.