Sports Illustrated Debuts on Snapchat with America's Best Sports Videos

Today, Sports Illustrated announces its debut on Snapchat™(@sportsill) with a new made-for-mobile series called America’s Best Sports Videos. SI’s Ashley Nicole Moss, who has made an indelible mark on the industry with her animated personality, hosts the first Sports Illustrated Snap Original series. America’s Best Sports Videos will run every Friday, beginning November 5th.

Created exclusively for Snapchat’s audience, America’s Best Sports Videos features clips of user-generated footage, sharply packaged by Sports Illustrated to connect with younger fans and audiences in the new age of TV. According to Snap Inc., over 85% of the Gen Z population watched a Snap Original in the second half of last year.

"We are excited to bring this fun and entertaining series to Snapchat and its audience. Our iconic brand will now connect with the next generation on Snapchat and expand our best-in-class storytelling onto one of the most coveted platforms in the space,” said Rob Barrett, President of Media for Sports Illustrated & The Arena Group.

Snap users can scan SI’s unique Snapcode or search "America's Best Sports Videos" on the Snapchat discover page to watch the series. SI’s official Snapchat handle is @sportsill.

SI’s publisher, The Arena Group, continues to lead on strategies that expand the publication’s digital and industry footprint. SI’s Snapchat debut follows several successful initiatives this year, including a multi-series podcast deal with iHeart Radio Network, the acquisition of leading sports website The Spun, and numerous publisher partnerships that have driven dramatic growth for Sports Illustrated. According to Comscore, the Sports Illustrated Media Group has grown more than 250% over the past 12 months to almost 53M unique visitors as of September 2021.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. SI’s award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 67-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from the best writers and photojournalists in the game at SI.com. In July, the American Society of Magazine Editors announced that SI won Best Sports and Fitness Cover in their 2021 contest with “Empty Arena.”

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (OTC: MVEN) creates dynamic, digital destinations that delight consumers with stories and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. The company's robust media ecosystem brings together consumers, publishers and advertisers while harnessing the authority of trusted brands and the editorial prowess of leading writers and editors. For more on best-in-class capabilities in direct sales and programmatic advertising, data, SEO, social, and operations, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

